Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Times News
Panther Vy. falls to Minersville
MINERSVILLE – Minersville used a bit of Houdini, some brute force and timely speed to knock out Panther Valley Friday night in Veterans Memorial Stadium, 41-21. The Panthers struggled early in the game, trailing 14-0. Minersville is battling for a District 11, Class A playoff berth and at 4-1...
Times News
Crusaders slow down Bombers
EASTON - For the first time all season a team found a way to contain Palmerton’s offense. Notre Dame held the Blue Bombers to three touchdowns in a 55-18 win as Crusader quarterback Danny Darno threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Crusaders to their fourth win of the season.
Times News
Bulldogs run into a buzz-saw
North Schuylkill has already pitched two shutouts this season. The Spartans added a third on Friday night. North Schuylkill handed Northern Lehigh its first loss of the season en route to a 31-0 victory in a meeting of defending District 11 champions. “Especially how our defense is playing, they are...
Times News
Tigers pull away from Lehighton
Twenty-eight unanswered points from four seconds remaining in the second quarter until the end of the game helped Northwestern fight off Lehighton on Friday with the Tigers coming away with the 35-14 Schuylkill League/Colonial League Gold Division victory over the Indians. The game served as a prime example of a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Bears roll over PME
In a rivalry that began in 1963, Pleasant Valley defeated Pocono Mountain East 48-14 Friday night to keep the Old Oaken Bucket trophy for the third year in a row. The Bears left little doubt about the outcome of the game. After recovering the opening kickoff fumble at the Cardinals’ 39 yard line and aided by a face mask penalty, Fela Olaniyan broke through the middle and carried three tacklers seven yards for the game’s first touchdown with 6:40 left in the first quarter.
Times News
Tamaqua rushing attack downs Salisbury
On a night Tamaqua inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame, the Blue Raider football team put up some Hall-of-Fame type numbers. The most important of those numbers was one - as in one win. “We definitely needed that,” said Tamaqua head coach Sam Bonner after his...
Times News
Marian tops Nativity in thriller
Brandon Klitsch isn’t a name that blares over the loudspeakers too often at Marian football games, but he was the center of attention Friday night against Pottsville Nativity. The soft-spoken, 5-10 junior made a clutch catch, pulling in a 47-yard pass in double coverage while the clock was quickly...
Times News
Panther Valley names DeMarco to board
A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Tamaqua diaper ministry marks milestone
Diaper Depot, a ministry of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, distributed its 100,000th diaper during its monthly distribution Saturday. The program which distributes free diapers to families in the Tamaqua Area School District began in October 2018. Since that time, the ministry has received 1,890 requests for diapers. Diaper delivery has benefited Tamaqua area children 2,195 times for a total of 101,420 diapers distributed. Diapers are provided for newborns to children age 4.
Times News
Military Times recognizes Kutztown Univ.
Kutztown University was ranked in Military Times’ 2022 Best for Vets college rankings for the eighth straight year, the university announced recently. Kutztown offers many services for veterans and service members, including a veterans center. It has a single point-of-contact who aids and coordinates services. The university also offers military education benefits assistance, academic advising, career planning, counseling and Army ROTC.
Times News
Tamaqua news
All services will now be held at the church, 824 Catawissa Rd., Tamaqua. Pastor Ralph Saunders will officiate at the 10:25 a.m. worship service this Sunday in Calvary Evangelical Church, Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. and evening service at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. is Prayer meeting.
Times News
PPL raises $129K for Operation Help
PPL raised a record $129,000 through its 28th annual Operation Help golf tournament, the company announced. The funds will be applied to Operation Help, a fuel fund that assists income-eligible PPL customers struggling to pay their energy bills. Operation Help, which was established in 1983, is primarily supported by donations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
Times News
Where we live: A fall walk is a golden experience
Fall is the perfect time to take up walking. The sights and colors help to lower your blood pressure as well as lessen your anxiety and these days we all could use that. I have been a walker most of my adult life and I can say without a doubt if you just lace up your sneakers and only walk 15 or 20 minutes each day you will be amazed at the change in your outlook. Walking increases serotonin levels, which can help to prevent depression and the traditional autumn and winter blues.
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 1973
Installation services were held Sunday in Zion Stone Church at Snyders, at which time the Rev. James W. Seifert was installed as pastor of the West Penn Lutheran Parish. A native of Berks County, Rev. Seifert was installed by the Rev. Daniel Eckert, pastor of Christ Church, Hazleton, who is also the dean of the Hazleton-Lehighton Lutheran District.
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
Times News
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
Times News
LCCC to hold student information session
Lehigh Carbon Community College will hold an evening information session for adults, veterans and returning students from 6 to 7 p.m., Oct. 4, and Nov. 3. Prospective students and their families are invited to the session to be held in room 201 of the Community Services Center on the Schnecksville campus.
Times News
SS. Peter and Paul
Saint Peter and Paul parish, 260 N. Third St., Lehighton, announces its schedule of events:. • The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m.
Times News
Spisaks celebrate 60th
Mary Frances and Vincent Spisak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 22, 1962, in St. Michael’s Church, Lansford, where they still reside. They have always been selflessly involved in the lives of their four children: Vince, Joe, Mary Ellen and her husband Joe, and John and his wife Janiel.
Comments / 0