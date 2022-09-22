ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

daytonatimes.com

County plans Explore Volusia programs

Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in October. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures and volunteer and learn programs. Registration is required; call 386-736-5927. Upcoming events include:. Longleaf hike: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Take...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County begins sandbag distribution

Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday, Sept. 25, as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns

The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
PONCE INLET, FL
daytonatimes.com

Extension program offers homebuyer classes

Are you ready to purchase a home? If so, consider participating in the First-time Homebuyer Program. The University of Florida/Volusia County Extension offers pre-purchase homebuyer workshops that meet the education requirement for those participating in the program. Extension Agent Lisa Hamilton, a HUD-certified housing counselor and accredited financial counselor, will...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon

Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages is a business

No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
THE VILLAGES, FL
daytonatimes.com

FLOW mobile to visit New Smyrna library

Employees from Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) will visit the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Drivers can renew or reinstate their license, change an out-of-state license to a Florida license, obtain an ID card, and purchase a duplicate license for a lost or stolen license. They also can purchase vehicle registration renewals and replacements, make address and name changes, register emergency contact information, and obtain or renew disabled parking placards.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep

It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
daytonatimes.com

Classmates of Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 host fellowship

Some of the members of the Campbell Senior High School Class of 1968 came together this summer to celebrate a milestone of turning 70 years old. The event was held in July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. At the event, former instructors and community leaders were invited...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach Shores announces Christmas parade plans

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — It's the first day of fall, and it's already time to start thinking about Christmas. Daytona Beach Shores just announced the Shores Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. The parade's theme for this year was revealed as "A...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL

