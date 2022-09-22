Read full article on original website
daytonatimes.com
County plans Explore Volusia programs
Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in October. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures and volunteer and learn programs. Registration is required; call 386-736-5927. Upcoming events include:. Longleaf hike: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Take...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County begins sandbag distribution
Flagler County officials are starting sandbag operations Sunday, Sept. 25, as the one certainty about Tropical Storm Ian is that it will bring plenty of rain with it and a high likelihood of flooding in some areas. STORM PREPARATION. Looking for information on storm tracking, emergency preparedness, local resources and...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ponce Inlet tackles beach vendor concerns
The proposed millage rate and fiscal year 2022-23 budget took a back seat at the Ponce Inlet Town Council meeting Sept. 15 as the standing room only crowd of vocal citizens were there to make their feelings known about recent decisions Volusia County made, which will affect two parks in the town.
daytonatimes.com
Extension program offers homebuyer classes
Are you ready to purchase a home? If so, consider participating in the First-time Homebuyer Program. The University of Florida/Volusia County Extension offers pre-purchase homebuyer workshops that meet the education requirement for those participating in the program. Extension Agent Lisa Hamilton, a HUD-certified housing counselor and accredited financial counselor, will...
Villages Daily Sun
Construction work for Hacienda Hills site to begin soon
Construction activity will begin soon for redevelopment of the former site of Hacienda Hills Country Club. The future Cordoba Recreation Area will bring new amenities to the location, including a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers as well as a new postal station for nearby residents.
villages-news.com
The Villages is a business
No matter how much we would like to think otherwise, “The Villages” is a business corporation – a business, not our favorite old uncle.
daytonatimes.com
FLOW mobile to visit New Smyrna library
Employees from Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) will visit the New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Drivers can renew or reinstate their license, change an out-of-state license to a Florida license, obtain an ID card, and purchase a duplicate license for a lost or stolen license. They also can purchase vehicle registration renewals and replacements, make address and name changes, register emergency contact information, and obtain or renew disabled parking placards.
WESH
Lake County School District announces tentative school plans while monitoring Tropical Storm Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County School District announced schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as the district continues to track Tropical Storm Ian. School district leaders said several public schools in the county are possibly going to be storm evacuation shelters. Tuesday, students will be released...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties offering sandbag locations
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian makes its way across the Caribbean Sea, models are projecting the wave will head toward Florida and could impact it as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane in the coming days. [TRENDING:...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Delivers an Update Ton ropical Storm Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – By now everyone is keeping a close eye on the potential track of Hurricane “Ian” and what the storm may mean to our community, as we all try to decipher the various spaghetti models that are out there. With that said, I wanted...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand for hurricane prep
It's never too early to start your hurricane preparations. The city of Ormond Beach is offering self-serve sand and up to 10 complimentary fillable bags for its residents at the Nova Community Center, located at 440 N. Nova Road. Residents will need to bring their own shovel and be able to fill and load the bags into their vehicles.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast passes fiscal year 2023 budget, property tax rate with 4-1 vote
The Palm Coast City Council passed the city's 2023 fiscal year budget and property tax rate with a 4-1 vote at its Sept. 21 special budget meeting. Councilman Ed Danko was the dissenting vote. The 2023 budget totals $328,187,636, around 29% higher than the 2022 fiscal year budget. The property...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Professional Women of Flagler County Shake It Up with ‘Meet to the Beat’ Networking
PALM COAST, Fla. (September 27, 2022) Flagler Auditorium loves to shake things up, and on Wednesday evening, hosting the Professional Women of Flagler County for their business social, it was music, dancing and networking, all rolled into one. The ‘Meet to the Beat’ networking social had more than a dozen...
spacecoastdaily.com
Gov. Ron DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for 24 Counties Including Brevard, Urges Floridians to Prepare
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-218, declaring a State of Emergency for 24 counties in the potential path of Tropical Depression 9. Additionally, Governor DeSantis has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in anticipation of impacts from the storm. This declaration will make...
mynews13.com
Historic Daytona Beach park set for $2 million renovation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — More than $2 million will go toward renovating a historic Daytona Beach park thanks to a local foundation and the efforts of city officials. Daisy Stocking Park is undergoing a $2 million renovation. Work on the park, which opened in 1971, is set to be...
daytonatimes.com
Classmates of Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 host fellowship
Some of the members of the Campbell Senior High School Class of 1968 came together this summer to celebrate a milestone of turning 70 years old. The event was held in July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. At the event, former instructors and community leaders were invited...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
flaglerlive.com
County Approves BJ’s Wholesale Club Despite Unresolved Jam of Traffic Problems Ahead
A traffic nightmare may be developing on State Road 100 and on Seminole Woods Boulevard as several new commercial developments are crunching their way through the county’s regulatory steps. But the biggest development, a BJ’s Club and five satellite businesses, is moving along despite lacking a full analysis of traffic issues ahead.
flaglerlive.com
416-Unit Apartment Complex on SR100 Near Colbert Ln. Adds to Growth Cluster Totaling 1,320 Units
The Palm Coast planning board this evening will consider recommending approval of Ocean Village, a 416-unit apartment complex to be built on 46 acres on the north side of State Road 100, just west of Colbert Lane. The complex would total seven buildings–three four story buildings and four three-story, along...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores announces Christmas parade plans
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — It's the first day of fall, and it's already time to start thinking about Christmas. Daytona Beach Shores just announced the Shores Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. The parade's theme for this year was revealed as "A...
