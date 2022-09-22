Read full article on original website
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Former DOJ official says special master telling Trump to ‘put up or shut up’
Former Trump Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur said the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents is pushing the former president’s legal team to “put up or shut up” regarding claims of planted materials and declassified documents. Isgur, a political commentator, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that special...
