1011now.com
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One returned to Lincoln from Puerto Rico Sunday morning at around 7:30 a.m. The 45 members were deployed on Monday. The fallout from Hurricane Fiona has caused widespread issues in Puerto Rico, knocking out all of the island’s power and causing catastrophic damage.
Nebraska health officials advise that you get your polio vaccine if you haven't
Here in Nebraska, doctors say you don't need to worry about the polio outbreak as long as you take advantage of the safe and widely available polio vaccine.
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
WOWT
Omaha doctors encourage everyone to be on top of their polio vaccinations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polio hasn’t been in the news much for decades. However, it has become a hot topic again after doctors confirmed a case in New York. Many people are now asking if they got the polio vaccine as a kid, and if they’re still protected.
Iowa tops 10,000 COVID deaths as many residents unvaccinated
More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa, state officials reported this week.
Nebraska names new slate of vendors to handle Medicaid starting in 2024
Nebraska administrators on Friday announced their selection of three vendors to handle the state’s Medicaid managed care program starting in 2024.
1011now.com
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
FREMONT, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)-- A Nebraska State Trooper had an unexpected ride-along on Thursday. Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty. According to the NSP Twitter account, the kitten was named Winslow by McAcy. The cat received the name because Winslow was the closest town at the time McAcy discovered the kitten.
Autumn activities this weekend in Nebraska and Iowa
If you and the family are looking for a way to kick off the pumpkin spice season, here's a list of Omaha metro and Council Bluffs area autumn attractions happening Sept. 23 - 25.
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows
Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Two Iowa nursing homes run by Good Samaritan Society to shut down
A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. The Superintendent of Cedar Rapids schools, Noreen Bush, is resigning. Nordstrom takes ‘poison pill’ measure to avoid take over after announcing layoffs in Cedar Rapids.
WOWT
Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation
Making us smile tonight, the duck call champion of Iowa has been crowned. Bike Walk Nebraska is immediately terminating its partnership with Metro Smart Cities. After years of talk and promises, change is finally on the way to a troubled Omaha Housing Authority apartment development. First day of fall: Arbor...
1011now.com
WarHorse Casino opens to the public
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a historic and long-anticipated day for Nebraskans. WarHorse Casino opened their doors in southwest Lincoln. Guests anticipating the grand opening of the casino were up early Saturday morning to check out the new building, hoping for a stroke of luck. It’s the first non-native casino in the state to open after the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission voted Friday to authorize it’s license to operate.
KETV.com
Flood v. Pansing Brooks: Watch debate for Nebraska's first congressional district
OMAHA, Neb. — After Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in June's special election, the candidates are meeting again for a live, televised debate hosted by KETV NewsWatch 7. Mike Flood won the special election to serve the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry's term through January 2023. Flood...
WOWT
Nebraska DHHS selects three Medicaid health plans
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three health plans have been selected after bids for Nebraskans in Heritage Health in an announcement from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Friday. Molina Healthcare of Nebraska, Nebraska Total Care, and United HealthCare of the Midlands were the selected Medicaid health plans for...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota field featured on CBS Sunday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota field was featured on this week’s CBS Sunday Morning show. KELOLAND’s chief photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the glowing field in central KELOLAND. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured on the show. More...
Nebraska Gaming Commission approves first casino in the state
On Friday, the Nebraska Gaming Commission approved WarHorse Casino’s gaming application at a hearing on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s east campus.
Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first casino is expected to open Saturday morning in the Capital City, pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go. “We have every expectation that […] The post Nebraska’s first casino expected to open Saturday, pending likely OK of license appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
York News-Times
Nebraska lawmakers hear over 70 proposals for $335 million recovery act
Roughly 200 people filled an Omaha conference center Thursday to take in and pitch ideas for $335 million worth of recovery dollars earmarked for underserved areas of the state. It was the last of four public hearings held by a special legislative committee created to identify projects for the funding....
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
