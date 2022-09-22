ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahoskie, NC

Small keeps blazing trails

RALEIGH – A native of the Roanoke-Chowan area, hailed as a “trailblazer” long before that term became popular, is now a member of the prestigious North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) Hall of Fame. Dr. Ernestine Small, the daughter of a Northampton County sharecropper who later became...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
James O. Outland

RICH SQUARE – James Oscar Outland of Rich Square, NC, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at the age of 81. James was known by many names: Oscar, “O”, Daddy or Pop-Pop, but most of his friends just called him Jimmy. Jimmy was born to Robert...
RICH SQUARE, NC
Southern Bank names Wiley as City Executive in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO – Southern Bank announces that Sandy T. Wiley has been named Vice President / City Executive in the Murfreesboro office. Wiley has 25 years of banking experience as a Financial Center Manager, Relationship Banker, and Community Banker. She has been employed with Southern Bank in Ahoskie for the past 13 years.
MURFREESBORO, NC
GNN Radio purchases WQDK

GNN Radio, a ministry of the Good News Network, announces they went live on air as of midnight on Sept. 20 at 99.3 FM. Licensed to Gatesville, WQDK 99.3 FM – formerly “The Bull” – is now part of a Christian network that consists of 23 stations.
GATESVILLE, NC
Chowan student struck by deputy’s patrol car while crossing Union Street

MURFREESBORO – A Chowan University student was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, Sept. 21. NC Highway Patrol Trooper Z. Mize reported that the incident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Street in Murfreesboro. “The pedestrian was crossing from Parker Hall towards...
MURFREESBORO, NC
Northampton Commissioners finalize agreement with UScellular

JACKSON – An agreement between Northampton County and UScellular has been finalized thanks to a vote of approval from the Board of Commissioners at their meeting here Sept. 19. Commissioner Geneva Faulkner motioned to accept the agreement, and Commissioner Kelvin Edwards seconded. The vote was unanimously in favor. Under...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
Bertie Deputy involved in fatal shooting is identified

AHOSKIE – As the investigation continues into a deputy-involved fatal shooting that took place near here Wednesday morning, Bertie Sheriff John Holley has identified those involved. On Friday afternoon, Holley said that Deputy Jonathan Pierce fired the shot that struck and killed 39-year-old Doris Jean Taylor, who lived on...
AHOSKIE, NC

