Queens Of The Stone Age reissue debut album alongside ‘Like Clockwork’ and ‘Villains’ with limited edition vinyl and more

NME
Circa Waves announce fifth album ‘Never Going Under’ and share new single ‘Do You Wanna Talk’
Circa Waves have announced their fifth studio album ‘Never Going Under’ – listen to new single ‘Do You Wanna Talk’ below. The Liverpool band are due to release the 11-track record – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Sad Happy’ – on January 13, 2023 via Lower Third/ PIAS. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
NME
Watch Gorillaz and Beck debut new collaboration ‘Possession Island’ live
Gorillaz and Beck debuted a new collaboration at the former’s Los Angeles show this weekend (September 23) – watch them perform ‘Possession Island’ below. Gorillaz will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ on February 24, 2023 via Parlophone (pre-order here) and announced the record recently by sharing latest single ‘New Gold’, featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown.
NME
The Mars Volta debut new songs, play stacks of classics at first show in over 10 years
On Thursday night (September 22), The Mars Volta played their first live show in over 10 years, treating fans in their home state of Texas to a stacked showcase of new songs, classics and rarities – including the first-ever performance of their 2006 track ‘Vicarious Atonement’. The...
NME
Tommy Lee, Tool’s Danny Carey and more complete Taylor Hawkins Los Angeles Tribute Concert line-up
The final line-up has been revealed for next week’s Los Angeles tribute concert for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – see the full list of names below. Hawkins, the band’s drummer since 1997, died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25. He was 50 years old. On September 3, together with the drummer’s family, Foo Fighters celebrated Hawkins’ memory and music with a special six-hour gig in London. ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ is then set to take over LA’s Kia Forum on September 27.
NME
Listen to Courtney Barnett cover Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Words And Guitar’
Sleater-Kinney have confirmed details of the forthcoming ‘Dig Me Out’ covers album – listen to Courtney Barnett‘s version of ‘Words And Guitar’ below. The album, a full-length, covers-based recreation of the rock trio’s 1997 album, was first touted earlier this year, with the likes of St. Vincent, Wilco, The Linda Lindas and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe confirmed to contribute.
NME
Former Bond Pierce Brosnan wasn’t a fan of ‘No Time To Die’
Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has admitted he wasn’t a fan of No Time To Die. Brosnan, who played the 007 agent from 1995 to 2002, was recently asked about the future of the Bond franchise in light of Daniel Craig retiring after recently playing the role in No Time To Die for the final time.
NME
The Murder Capital on new album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’: “We had to find our sound’
The Murder Capital have announced their second album ‘Gigi’s Recovery’ and shared lush new single ‘A Thousand Lives’. Check out the new track below, along with our interview with frontman James McGovern. After playing their first headline show in over two years last night (September...
NME
Ana de Armas went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave to ask “permission” to play her
Blonde star Ana de Armas says she went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave to ask permission to play her. The actor plays the Hollywood icon in new Netflix biopic Blonde directed by Andrew Dominik, released in cinemas today (September 23) and streaming next week. In an interview with AnOther, Ana...
NME
Questlove set to executive produce new J Dilla documentary
Questlove is set to executive produce a new documentary about the legendary J Dilla. The new film, titled Dilla Time, will see the Roots drummer working alongside the influential late artist’s estate for a project described as “part biography, part musicology, and part musical meditation”. Questlove said:...
NME
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
NME
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh collaborate on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ song ‘With You All The Time’
Florence Pugh and Harry Styles have released ‘With You All The Time’, a song from the soundtrack to their new film, Don’t Worry Darling. Credited to the artists’ respective characters in the film, Alice and Jack, the song follows a mostly instrumental structure, with distorted snippets of Pugh’s voice playing over an eerie melody played on a grand piano. The latter comes courtesy of Styles, who’d apparently minted a demo of the song in just five minutes.
NME
Phoenix: “We’ve had fun breaking the rules throughout our career”
Given Phoenix’s 20-plus year career, one where they’ve meshed indie, soft-rock, pop, electro and beyond over seven stylish albums, it feels apt to meet them at the Palais du Louvre – a cultural crossroads of stunning artefacts. Here at Musée des Arts Décoratifs in one of the palace’s many wings, history and pop culture are smashed together like a gloriously messy collage: items once belonging to John Lennon and Marie Atoinette compete for attention with rococo architecture and lavish oil paintings. If you peek out the windows of the third floor where we are shooting the band’s first NME cover, a corner of the Jardin des Tuileries has been colonised by a garish playground: a ferris wheel turns and bumper cars bleep, but there’s all the fun of the fair in here, too.
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Mick Schumacher
“I was a child when it came out in 2009. I was small – and I remember I wasn’t allowed to say the lyrics, i had to say ‘f– you’. I first heard it when I was in the car with my family. We had just been to a Lily Allen concert in Switzerland where I got to meet her. I remember it well because I didn’t have to look so far up because she’s not that tall. It was great because I thought ‘finally, someone I can talk to!'”
NME
Will the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy make it a massive flop?
According to the latest industry projections, Don’t Worry Darling is on course to gross $17-24 million in North America this weekend. For a lavish Marvel blockbuster, that would be pretty disastrous, but Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller was reportedly made for a modest $20 million. Against all odds, this controversy-plagued movie could become a low-key hit.
NME
David Bowie honoured with stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame
David Bowie was honoured with a stone on Camden’s Music Walk Of Fame yesterday (September 22) – see footage and reaction below. The ceremony, originally set for September 15 before being delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saw Bowie’s friends and collaborators unveil the stone and celebrate his life and legacy.
NME
‘Session: Skate Sim’ review: a garish grind
If you pause Session: Skate Sim to check the controls needed for a trick, it will remind you that it’s a “hardcore” skating sim, and you should expect it to “test your patience.” At times, that’s a laughable understatement. Session, like most challenging games,...
NME
Baz Luhrmann teases Britney Spears remix of Elvis Presley’s ‘Viva Las Vegas’
Baz Luhrmann has teased the full release of Britney Spears‘ remix of Elvis Presley‘s ‘Viva Las Vegas’. Luhrmann’s new Elvis biopic features a version of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ mashed up with Britney’s 2003 hit ‘Toxic’, but the version was left off the film’s official soundtrack.
NME
‘After Yang’ review: spiritual sci-fi with a super-smooth soundtrack
What does it all mean? Life, death, memory, family, love, loss and time all unfold gently around each other in Kogonada’s beautifully wrought sci-fi – a movie that also opens with a 5-minute shot of Colin Farrell playing the Just Dance video game with his adopted robot son.
NME
Poppy shares new song ‘FYB’ from upcoming EP ‘Stagger’
Poppy has announced full details of new EP ‘Stagger’ and shared its first preview – listen to ‘FYB’ below. The singer has signed to Republic Records for the new release, which is set to land on October 14. Speaking to NME about ‘Stagger’ backstage at...
NME
‘Hellbound’ confirmed to return to Netflix for season two
Hellbound, the dark fantasy K-drama that stormed Netflix in 2021, has officially been confirmed to be renewed for a second season. The news came during the streaming platform’s TUDUM event today (September 24), which shares previews and first looks at the brand’s upcoming slate of programming. Towards the...
