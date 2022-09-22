ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia

Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft. He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.
The Independent

Gunman opens fire at draft office in Russia amid backlash to Putin’s mobilisation

A gunman has been held for opening fire at a draft office and injuring one senior official in Russia’s Irkutsk region, officials said. Video of the incident showed that the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, fired at least one shot inside the draft office where men are being enrolled for Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order. More follows
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin not bluffing about nuclear threats, says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky has said Vladimir Putin is no longer bluffing with his threats of using nuclear weapons, citing multiple “blackmails” by Russia around Ukraine’s nuclear facilities.“Look, maybe yesterday it was bluff. Now, it could be a reality,” the Ukrainian wartime president said in an interview with the CBS news channel.Pointing to Russia’s attacks near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar and others on a facility in the south, Mr Zelensky said: “These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring it and containing this threat. We need to...
POLITICS

