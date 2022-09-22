Read full article on original website
Related
US has record performance in 145-69 rout of South Korea
SYDNEY (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 24 points, A’ja Wilson added 20 and the U.S. used a dominant inside effort for a record performance in a 145-69 win over South Korea on Monday in the World Cup. It broke the highest scoring game in World Cup history, surpassing the 143 points Brazil had in 1990. It also shattered the previous U.S. mark of 119 points achieved against Angola in 2014 and China in 2006. The scoring margin was also the biggest in U.S. history as well. The win was also the 26th in a row in World Cup play for the Americans, who haven’t lost since the 2006 semifinals when they fell to Russia. The U.S. also won 26 in a row from 1994-2006. The Soviet Union holds the World Cup record with 56 straight wins from 1959-1986. What started with Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Sylvia Fowles has now been passed on to Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. A legacy of excellence that doesn’t look like it’s ending anytime soon.
Shinzo Abe funeral: world figures fly in to political storm over state service for Japan former PM
The US vice-president, Kamala Harris, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, and British foreign secretary, James Cleverly, will be among foreign dignitaries arriving in Japan to attend a state funeral for the assassinated former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, despite strong public opposition to the ceremony. They will be among about...
South Korea’s president scolds media over hot mic moment
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday accused the country’s media of damaging its alliance with the United States after a TV broadcaster released a video suggesting that he insulted U.S. Congress members following a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in New York last week.
British pound plummets to record low against the dollar
The British pound fell to a new record low against the US dollar of $1.035 on Monday, plummeting more than 4%.
Comments / 0