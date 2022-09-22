ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

By Michael Fabiano
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10w2Aa_0i5pSOBS00

If you’re streaming kickers this week, use this list to help with the decision.

Another intense slate of NFL action is surely on tap in Week 3. So many expectations subverted, so many pleasant surprises. I hope the fantasy gods have been in your corner! I'm back again to help you make those tough lineup decisions and they'll only get tougher once bye weeks begin in Week 6.

Meanwhile, there are a few potential high-scoring games that I'm keeping my eyes on and taking into special consideration this week. The game with the highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook is from the Lions vs. Vikings matchup ( O/U 53 ). Just behind that total is the AFC East divisional matchup between the Bills and Dolphins ( O/U 52.5 ). How impressive has Buffalo been? Wow. Next highest point total is the game between the Chiefs and Colts ( O/U 50.5 ).

On the flip side, the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Steelers vs. Browns ( O/U 38.5 ), Cowboys vs. Giants ( O/U 39 ) and Texans vs. Bears ( O/U 40 ).

My rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | FLEX | K | DST

Week 3 kicker rankings:

  1. Tyler Bass, BUF (at MIA)
  2. Matt Gay, LAR (at ARI)
  3. Justin Tucker, BAL (at NE)
  4. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. DET)
  5. Jake Elliott, PHI (at WAS)
  6. Evan McPherson, CIN (at NYJ)
  7. Daniel Carlson, LV (at TEN)
  8. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. JAC)
  9. Cade York, CLE (vs. PIT)
  10. Matt Ammendola, KC (at IND)
  11. Robbie Gould, SF (at DEN)
  12. Matt Prater, ARI (vs. ARI)
  13. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. SF)
  14. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. GB)
  15. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at SEA)
  16. Wil Lutz, NO (at CAR)
  17. Jason Sanders, MIA (vs. BUF)
  18. Nick Folk, NE (vs. BAL)
  19. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. DAL)
  20. Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. LV)
  21. Austin Seibert, DET (at MIN)
  22. Brett Maher, DAL (at NYG)
  23. Chase McLaughlin, IND (vs. KC)
  24. Joey Slye, WAS (vs. PHI)
  25. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ATL)
  26. Riley Patterson, JAC (at LAC)
  27. Mason Crosby, GB (at TB)
  28. Chris Boswell, PIT (at CLE)
  29. Eddy Piniero, CAR (vs. NO)
  30. Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs. CIN)
  31. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. HOU)
  32. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (at CHI)

Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS & TEAM DEFENSES

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Bears

The Houston Texans Week 3 battle with the Chicago Bears isn’t the best game on the weekend slate. These are two rebuilding teams that are closer to the No. 1 overall pick than to the playoffs. There are still some interesting things to watch, though, when the Texans-Bears kick-off, so let’s make some bold Texans Week 3 predictions.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Kickers#American Football#Si Sportsbook#Lions#Cowboys#Giants#Texans#Cin#Nyj Rrb Daniel Carlson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

NFL Week 3's best fashion

It's Week 3 of the NFL season, and the "look good, feel good" sentiment extends to the pregame red carpet. Sunday's action is centered in the state of Florida. There's an early-season AFC East showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in South Florida. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the story of Week 2 following his 469-yard, six-touchdown performance in a wild comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. A little farther north, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers in a matchup of future Hall of Fame QBs Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.
FLORIDA STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy