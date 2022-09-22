ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Federer, Nadal to Play Doubles Together at Laver Cup

By Daniela Perez
It is a fitting end to Federer’s career.

Ahead of Roger Federer's final career match before retirement, his doubles partner for the Laver Cup has been announced. And it is a fitting one.

Rafael Nadal, one of Federer’s greatest adversaries over his 24-year career, will be his partner in the last match of his career. Federer announced on Sept. 15 that his final ATP event would be the Laver Cup , and he said Tuesday he would only play one doubles match in the three-day event on Friday, Sept. 23 .

The pair will face off against Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

While on the court, Nadal and Federer have been fierce opponents since 2004 in Miami . Nadal, then 17, swept the then-22-year-old in straight sets (6–3, 6–3) to kick off one of the most contentious and legendary rivalries in tennis. The rivalry boasts instant classics like ’08 Wimbledon Final and has seen the two face off 40 times in their careers.

The Spaniard holds the edge with a 24–16 record over the Swiss. They’ve faced off in 14 Grand Slam matches, and Nadal holds the lead with a 10–4 edge.

“For as long as we battled together, having always had this respect for one another— our families, our coaching teams—we always got along really well,” Federer said Wednesday about the possibility of playing with Nadal at the Laver Cup, via CNN . “To go through the careers that we both have had, to come out the other side and being able to have a nice relationship, I think, is maybe a great message as well—to not just tennis, but sports beyond it.

“For that reason, I think it would be great. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I think it could be obviously a special moment.”

Federer, who turned pro in 1998, announced last week he would be retiring from tennis after an iconic career. The 41-year-old has won 103 singles titles and has the third-most Grand Slam titles (20) among men’s players in tennis history. He is only behind Novak Djokovic (21) and Nadal (22).

The latter part of his career was marred by injuries, including multiple knee surgeries. Federer last won a Grand Slam at the Australian Open in ’18 and did not appear in a single Grand Slam tournament in ’22.

“The last 24 years on tour have been an incredible adventure,” Federer said in a video posted to Twitter regarding his retirement . “While it sometimes feels like it went by in 24 hours, it has also been so deep and magical that it seems as if I’ve already lived a full lifetime. I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive.”

