ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Gleyber Torres Homers Twice in Eighth Inning, Making Yankees History

By Max Goodman
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mqrcm_0i5pSEMC00

Fans at Yankee Stadium wanted to see Aaron Judge hit a home run, but settled for Torres' unique accomplishment

NEW YORK — Fans flocked to Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night in hopes of witnessing one historic home run.

Those that stuck around until the eighth inning in a lopsided Yankees victory got to see two.

No, Aaron Judge didn’t leave the yard. He went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a walk in his first opportunity to hit his 61st home run of the year, looking to tie Roger Maris for the most ever in a single season in the American League.

What happened in the eighth inning was similarly rare, something that’s only been accomplished a handful of times in franchise history.

Gleyber Torres homered twice in an eight-run inning, beginning the frame with a solo shot over the short porch in right before capping the offensive outburst with a towering three-run blast to left.

Torres is just the fifth Yankee to ever hit two home runs in a single inning. Alex Rodriguez did it twice (in 2007 and 2009) while Joe DiMaggio also accomplished the feat in 1936.

"One the other way and then an exclamation point on it with a three-run homer to left," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the win, New York's third in a row. "That makes for a good week right there."

Boone knows a thing or two about going yard twice in a single frame. The skipper homered twice in the first inning of a Padres-Reds game in Cincinnati in 2002.

History aside, Torres was already putting together another productive night at the plate on Wednesday, part of what’s been an impressive stretch here in the second half of the season. Torres mixed in a walk and an RBI single as well against Pittsburgh, going 3-for-4 with five RBI and four runs scored. He extended his modest hitting streak to 10 games, batting .400/.438/.733 in that span.

"I do a lot of work before the game," Torres said, speaking about his confidence stemming from his preparation."Every night is different, every at-bat is different. Just trying to be myself, be consistent. Don't think to much. See the ball and just try to hit."

Whatever it is that Torres has been doing at the plate has been working. Since the 25-year-old's miserable month of August (batting .180 with a .464 OPS in 25 games), Torres has produced the best month of this season. Overall, the second baseman is now up to 23 homers in 2022, slashing .252/.304/.445 across 538 plate appearances. Over his last two seasons before this one, Torres struggled, hitting just 12 homers over 676 plate appearances.

"Look, it's great to see Gleyber obviously continue to play like he's playing, have the kind of at-bats he's had lately," Boone added. "They've been instrumental in us kind of turning around over this last couple of weeks. He's been right in the middle of all that."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter ( @MaxTGoodman ), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
Fox News

Yankees' broadcaster Michael Kay turns down offer to cover Apple's potentially historic game for Aaron Judge

Veteran play-by-play announcer and voice of the New York Yankees, Michael Kay, has turned down an offer to cover Friday night’s potentially historic game against the Boston Red Sox amid reports that the Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) was efforting a deal to simulcast the game with Apple TV+ in anticipation of Aaron Judge’s 61st home run of the season.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Joe Dimaggio
Person
Zack Britton
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Aaron Judge
Yardbarker

Staying Ready, Yankees' Aaron Hicks Takes Advantage of Opportunity

Four hours before first pitch on Friday, Aaron Hicks was the only player on the field at Yankee Stadium. The sound of his bat thwacking pitches from the high-velocity machine echoed across the empty seats in the Bronx. With his struggles this season and the emergence of other outfielders in...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Twice#Yankee Stadium#The American League#Padres Reds
NBC Sports

Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season

To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Apple TV eviscerated over Yankees-Red Sox broadcast

The fan feedback came in for Friday night’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game that aired on Apple TV+, and the results were not pretty. Apple TV+ purchased the rights to air a package of games on Friday nights beginning this season. Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the announcers and overall quality of the broadcasts throughout the season.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
CBS Boston

Judge still at 60, Red Sox still fall 7-5 to Yankees

By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019.Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts.He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the...
BOSTON, MA
InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

 https://www.si.com/mlb/yankees

Comments / 0

Community Policy