Sun City West volunteers continue to lend 'Helping Hands'

The Helping Hands volunteers at Advent Episcopal Church, 13150 Spanish Garden Drive, recently received a free 20 pound box of pillow premium fiber fill from a company called Fairfield World.

The company selects a group quarterly to receive a free box of fill if the recipient sends a photo of the pillows made, and information about what is done with the completed pillows.

The Helping Hands volunteers make pillows, blankets and hats for homeless children and children in crisis. They are donated to the Salvation Army, Hospice of the Valley, Ryan’s House, Surprise Police Advocates and Eve’s Place.

Anyone interested in volunteering with the Helping Hands group can call the church at 623-584-0350 for more information.