Kansas State

JC Post

Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
FLORIDA STATE
JC Post

Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas AG candidates split on voter fraud, abortion, immigration

TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum. Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
MISSOURI STATE
JC Post

KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,779 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday September 21, for a total of 875,854 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 14, for a total of 9,079. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Man sentenced for ‘extraordinary quantity’ of meth

KANSAS CITY – A man was sentenced in federal court this month for transporting what court documents describe as “an extraordinary quantity of methamphetamine” in a borrowed car as he traveled from California, across I-70 in Kansas and through Missouri, according to the United State's Attorney. Johnny...
CALIFORNIA STATE
JC Post

Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
IOWA STATE
JC Post

Junction City will be a stop on the Fly Kansas Air Tour

KDOT's Division of Aviation is partnering with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education to host the Fly Kansas Air Tour from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 8. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth. The tour will visit nine communities including Junction City from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct.8. More than 30 pilots have registered to participate.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
