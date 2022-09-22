ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Hardin County judge sets bonds totaling more than $2.5M for murder suspect

A judge in Hardin County set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million this morning for Clayton Lewis Carter in the killing of Roy Dean Willman. The bonds include $1.5 million for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence, $250,000 for theft of property, and $250,000 for fraudulent use of identifying information for the elderly, $50,000 on a second tampering with evidence charge and $15,000 on two drug charges.
