Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
BPD: Man shot and killed during exchange of gunfire while trying to rob homeowner
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police say a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night tried to rob a homeowner and was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire, during which the homeowner was also injured. Officers responded to the shooting at about 10:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block...
fox4beaumont.com
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
fox4beaumont.com
Hardin County judge sets bonds totaling more than $2.5M for murder suspect
A judge in Hardin County set bonds totaling more than $2.5 million this morning for Clayton Lewis Carter in the killing of Roy Dean Willman. The bonds include $1.5 million for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence, $250,000 for theft of property, and $250,000 for fraudulent use of identifying information for the elderly, $50,000 on a second tampering with evidence charge and $15,000 on two drug charges.
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans take aim against domestic violence at clay shoot in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Southeast Texans came together to take aim against domestic violence. They gathered for the Take Aim Against Domestic Violence Charity Clay Shoot at the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton. The Family Services of Southeast Texas clay shoot raised money that will go toward building a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: missing autistic 12-year-old from Vidor has been found
VIDOR — UPDATE: Gabriel Ramb was found safe at a residence in Bridge City. Officials say they are still investigating the situation. The Vidor Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Police Chief Rod Carroll says the Vidor Police Department Dispatch Center received...
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering longtime Lamar University professor Dr. Bruce Drury
BEAUMONT — Lamar University faculty, staff, and students, and many others in the community, are remembering Dr. Bruce Drury, a legendary professor who was an expert in the intricacies of political science, but who was able to explain it in a highly engaging way that sparked the interest of students and helped them understand the nature of our political system.
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering longtime football coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT — Football fans, educators, and many others in the community are remembering Al Rabb, a former football coach whose career spanned more than 40 years and included a state football title, but whose legacy is defined by his role in helping young student-athletes grow and develop, gaining the skills they need to succeed in life.
Comments / 0