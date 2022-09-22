Central Bucks Basketball League Raises $5,000 For Local Foster Children at Recent Tournament

The tournament raised funds for local children in need. Image via iStock.

A local basketball league recently raised a large sum of donations for a nearby foster care service through a major tournament.

The Central Bucks Athletic Association’s basketball team recently raised $5,000 for Bucks For Kids, an organization that works with foster children in the area. The team partook in a tournament for charity, where their fun activity raised funds for local children in need.

“We want to extend a warm thank you to our CBAA families,” the athletic association said on social media. “We received a wonderful message from the folks at Bucks 4 Kids letting us know that the fundraiser at Herbst was such a success!”

The boy’s and girl’s teams regularly have tryouts at various schools in the Central Bucks area this time of year, and they play in tournaments such as the one that raised these funds.

“Whether you are looking to play casually in our recreational league or competitively with one of our traveling teams, you’ll find our organization to be a great place to learn new skills and meet new friends,” the association said on their website.