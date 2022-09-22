ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Planet Fitness Manager In Naugatuck Accused Of Filming Naked Man From Ceiling

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
Jordan Hill. Photo Credit: Naugatuck Police Department

A manager of a Connecticut Planet Fitness has been charged with voyeurism after allegedly filming a naked patron from the ceiling with a cellphone.

The incident occurred in New Haven County at the fitness center in Naugatuck on Thursday, June 30.

According to the Naugatuck Police, the victim informed the investigating officer that when he exited the tanning booth to go into the changing area, he looked up towards the ceiling and noticed a man holding a cell phone recording him as he was still unclothed.

The victim later identified the man who was filming as the store manager, Jordan Hill, age 23, police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Hill turned himself in to the Naugatuck police on a warrant.

He was arrested and charged with one count of criminal attempt at voyeurism and released on a $20,000 surety bond. He is expected to appear in the Waterbury Superior Court on Wednesday. Oct. 19.

