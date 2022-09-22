ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Hundreds celebrate diversity at Perry International Festival

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of locals celebrated diversity Saturday at the Perry International Festival. The free event covered more than two blocks where attendees could roam from dining, to shopping, to dancing. The festival promoted the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural entertainment and education. From a whole...
PERRY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Education
City
Macon, GA
Macon, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Business
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

How to nominate your favorite teacher for Teacher's Tops

MACON, Ga. — The school year is underway and central Georgia is home to some fabulous educators!. Whether it's elementary, middle, high school, even college! There are three different ways you can tell us why your teacher should be honored. Write a letter or an email. Send your letter...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercer University#University Professor#Computer Software#Artificial Intelligence#Linus College#Stem
13WMAZ

Hispanic Heritage Fest held at Smiley's Flea Market

MACON, Ga. — Families and friends gathered together on Sunday at Smiley's Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road in Macon for live music and entertainment. People were dancing and laughing with one another, and enjoying cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and other places. The event honors Hispanic Heritage month,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia

MACON, Ga. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

International Festival to celebrate different cultures held in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry could travel the world without leaving downtown on Saturday. Various cultures came together in downtown Perry to celebrate through song, dance, food, and fun at the second annual Perry International Festival. More that 20 countries were represented, and diversity across Middle Georgia was...
PERRY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Google
mercercluster.com

Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration

As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane

MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you

MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on. This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy