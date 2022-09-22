Read full article on original website
Bibb announces $350M development, greenhouses could bring jobs to community, and other top stories this week in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County announces $350M development in east Macon. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller has announced a plan to purchase 1.6 million square feet of land in east Macon across Coliseum Drive from the Macon Centreplex. Miller says the plans include a shopping center, hotel, possible medical offices, and more than 800 homes.
Students at Georgia Academy for the Blind partner with Atrium Health Navient for internships
MACON, Ga. — A lot of people use internships to get experience in the real world. Some students at the Georgia Academy of the Blind are getting their chance to do something new. Rickoy Johnson is visually impaired, but he has big plans. "I have so many dreams but...
Hundreds celebrate diversity at Perry International Festival
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of locals celebrated diversity Saturday at the Perry International Festival. The free event covered more than two blocks where attendees could roam from dining, to shopping, to dancing. The festival promoted the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural entertainment and education. From a whole...
Macon-Bibb County donates 250 acres to National Park Service, expands Ocmulgee Mounds
MACON, Ga. — The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park got a little bigger this week as it moves toward national park status. Macon-Bibb County donated 250 acres south of the park's current border to the National Park Service. To get to that next level, the grounds needed to expand. The donation is almost a half square mile along the Ocmulgee River.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (September 22)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: Applicant must have at least six (6) months or experience at least 18 years. Job Duties: Will be knocking on doors and signing up eligible individuals...
How to nominate your favorite teacher for Teacher's Tops
MACON, Ga. — The school year is underway and central Georgia is home to some fabulous educators!. Whether it's elementary, middle, high school, even college! There are three different ways you can tell us why your teacher should be honored. Write a letter or an email. Send your letter...
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
Hispanic Heritage Fest held at Smiley's Flea Market
MACON, Ga. — Families and friends gathered together on Sunday at Smiley's Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road in Macon for live music and entertainment. People were dancing and laughing with one another, and enjoying cultural foods from Colombia, Puerto Rico, and other places. The event honors Hispanic Heritage month,...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
MACON, Ga. — When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. “This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers...
School of the Week: Mount De Sales Middle School launches new foreign language initiative
MACON, Ga. — Mount de Sales Middle School just started a new language program for their middle schoolers this year. "Its an initiative with Rosetta Stone. Its a K12 curriculum and it's different than the consumer version. Its not like what you would use as an adult," Head Master Michael Franklin said.
International Festival to celebrate different cultures held in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry could travel the world without leaving downtown on Saturday. Various cultures came together in downtown Perry to celebrate through song, dance, food, and fun at the second annual Perry International Festival. More that 20 countries were represented, and diversity across Middle Georgia was...
Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration
As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
'Minutes determine life or death': Stacey Abrams visits Macon, blames Kemp for Atlanta hospital closure
MACON, Ga. — Stacey Abrams visited Central Georgia on Thursday, hosting a news event outside Atrium Health Navicent in downtown Macon. The Democratic candidate for governor made her case for expanding Medicaid and blamed Gov. Brian Kemp for an Atlanta hospital's upcoming closure. Abrams made her point known from...
'Always good to see growth in the area': Greenhouse project could bring 300 jobs to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — South Macon-Bibb County could soon welcome four giant greenhouses and 300 jobs. Next to the Kohl's Distribution Center and across from the Middle Georgia Regional Airport, the New York-based company BrightFarms plans to build four giant greenhouses totaling nearly 1.5 million square feet. "It's always good...
Tropics Update | Tropical Storm Ian expected to impact southeast as a Major Hurricane
MACON, Ga. — The National Hurricane Center has officially classified Tropical Storm Ian in the southern Caribbean Sea. As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the storm had winds of 45 mph. This system is expected to pass Jamaica to the southwest as it intensifies into hurricane status early Monday morning. This system will make landfall in Cuba as a major hurricane as early as Tuesday Morning.
Bibb County’s hidden gems of nature may surprise you
MACON, Ga. — A large gray heron took flight from the shallow edge of a west Bibb County pond as county leaders approached from two vans. For most of the county commission, it was a tour into uncharted territory of somewhat secret scenery on Bibb County land. Macon-Bibb County...
GABBA Fest finale ends week of music in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Macon has a music rich history, and a big part of it features the Allman Brothers Band. The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on. This week they came to Macon to feature artists of all kinds,...
'Walking, talking history,': Tubman Museum honors longtime Bibb County educator with award
MACON, Ga. — As a Bibb County educator for the past 38 years and patron of the arts, James Caldwell has made many contributions to the community. He started his career back in 1968 at Central High School back when it was known as Lanier High– as the second black educator to teach there– two years before mandatory integration.
Huge greenhouses, 300 jobs may be coming to south Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — A New York company wants to grow salad greens and more than 300 jobs in south Bibb County. The plan by BrightFarms LLC is scheduled to go before Macon-Bibb's planning and zoning commission Monday. They want to set up shop on nearly 200 acres at Hawkinsville...
