ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Growing a Garden of Impact with Former Bucs Super Bowl MVP Dexter Jackson

By Laura Byrne
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mpAi_0i5pPYjH00

Former Bucs Safety and Super Bowl MVP, Dexter Jackson, Showcases His Talents on A Different Type of Field

Dexter Jackson grew up in the small town of Quincy in North Florida. As a kid, he remembers spending time with his family growing and preserving vegetables and fruit. It’s something he truly enjoyed and that stuck with him throughout the years.

What also stuck with him, were the reports he remembers hearing about food shortages and childhood obesity.

These two impactful moments in his life collied a few years ago when he was able to combine his passion for plants and people to help make a positive and healthy impact in the Tampa Bay community.

First, let’s get to know Dexter Jackson

Let’s rewind back to 2003 when Dexter helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win their very first Super Bowl. He was also named MVP that season, the first safety to win the award since 1973.

In the years that followed, he went on to play for the Arizona Cardinals before returning to play for Tampa in 2004. He then moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals and wrapped up his professional career with the Florida Tuskers (United Football League) in 2009.

Today, Jackson is back in Tampa where he is adamant about helping people in the community, serving as the Youth and Recreation Manager for the Tampa Housing Authority, a nonprofit organization.

And this is where plants come into play. In early 2021, he was able to work with the Tampa Super Bowl LV Host Committee to create a community garden as part of their Forever 55 program.

The Super Bowl’s Forever 55 Program

The Forever 55 program was created to support and implement long-lasting legacy initiatives throughout Tampa Bay.

A $2 million dollar investment by the local Host Committee and the NFL allows them to focus on pillars that best reflect the needs of the community.

“We worked closely with the community to find out exactly what those needs were,” said Claire Lessinger, Vice President of Events for the Tampa Bay Sports Commission.

The pillars identified were early childhood education, food insecurity, families, health and wellness, sustainability, systemic justice, and micro-grants.

She added, “We wanted to make sure whatever we did would have a lasting impact.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DmBJp_0i5pPYjH00

For Dexter, this was an important opportunity for him to help them give back to the community while sharing his passion for something he grew up loving.

Thanks to a micro-grant from the Forever 55 program, a community garden was created at The Oaks at Riverview Community Center, which is run by the Tampa Housing Authority.

The community garden at The Oaks at Riverview Community Center

One of the most important parts of this project for Dexter was making sure that kids were involved.

“I want to help teach kids how to be self-sufficient. Gardening is good for their mental health and gets them outside,” he told us.

The garden was a hit as soon as it started. “Everyone wanted to get involved and offered to help – from kids to grandparents.”

There was a ton of encouragement from the community and Dexter says he began to see the satisfaction and sense of accomplishment from those who were helping out, “The kids were filled with joy and would get excited to say, ‘I grew this!’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EzqwT_0i5pPYjH00

The garden has also inspired kids to think about their futures.

“We’ve been using the fruits and vegetables to make healthy shakes, so I told them, ‘Maybe you’ll start a juicing business one day,” he said.

To make the garden as efficient as possible, they plant seasonally.

The garden began with greens and since then, they’ve grown an array of vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, corn, carrots, a variety of peppers, and peas.

They’ve also grown fruit, including cantaloupe, watermelon, blackberries, and blueberries.

Though there is a limit on how much they can take to ensure there’s enough to go around, parents and kids are free to pick whatever they’d like.

One of the most notable impacts is how the program has given the kids the tools they need to become healthy. With the prices of food skyrocketing, it’s also given families peace of mind to know that they can have healthy options on their table.

Thanks to Dexter and the Forever 55 program, the garden has made a lasting impact on the community that only continues to grow stronger.

“We really credit Dexter as a great partner,” said Lessinger, “This is a passion project of his. He’s an inspiration.”

To learn more about the Forever 55 program, visit tampabaylv.com/forever-55 . If you want to follow Dexter to see the progress of the garden, you can find him on Instagram @djacksonmvp.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make sure […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
City
Riverview, FL
ospreyobserver.com

High School Varsity Football Touchdown Preview: Brandon

The Brandon Eagles have had a tough time building a full roster because of a shortage of players trying out for the team and transfers leaving the school. Brandon is one of at least six football teams in Hillsborough County to not have a junior varsity program this season. In...
BRANDON, FL
247Sports

EJ Manuel, Mark Richt talk ACC Network at FSU, memories from their time here, the job Mike Norvell has done

TALLAHASSEE — ACC Network analysts Mark Richt and EJ Manuel spoke with media on Friday about being in Tallahassee for Florida State’s game against Boston College. Richt, a former assistant coach at FSU, and Manuel, a former quarterback for the Seminoles, reflected on their time here and what it is like to be back. They also spoke on the current Seminoles and the job that head coach Mike Norvell has done.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#Buccaneers#Mvp#Bucs Safety#The Arizona Cardinals
WMBB

Mosley hands Wakulla first loss of season

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Mosley football team took down Wakulla 38-28 on the road Friday night, handing the War Eagles their first loss of the season. Mosley improves to 4-1 and will visit Chiles on Friday, September 30.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Area Woman Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

Congratulations Paula Azbill who won $1M on a scratch-off ticket. Azbill lives in Lutz but purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven in Tampa. The 7-Eleven is located at 2301 West Linebaugh Avenue. Azbill chose to take her winnings in a one time lump sum of $820,000. The store is going to get a $2K bonus commission for selling the wining ticket. Now what game did she play? She played “500X The Cash,” which is a ticket that many people have been winning on. The overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.50. I’m a little upset because I have never won over $50 and that’s how much the ticket cost. What’s the most you have won on a scratch off ticket? Drop how much in the comments!
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

ABC Action News Meteorologist Denis Phillips Talks Hurricane Season Prep, What to Expect, and Rule #7

As we all keep our eyes on Tropical Storm Ian, there is probably one local meteorologist we’re turning to for the latest updates–you know, “the Rule #7 guy with the suspenders”. ABC Action News meteorologist, Denis Phillips, has been forecasting the weather for over 30 years and has been through numerous hurricanes and tropical storms. […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Alessi Bakery rolls back prices for 110th birthday

TAMPA, Fla. - Alessi Bakery, a staple of the Tampa community, is celebrating its 110th birthday by giving back to the customers who have kept them in business all of these years. "We couldn't do it without the customers, they've kept us going," admitted assistant manager Jason Alessi. "110, hard...
TAMPA, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Cobb making history in Midway

One woman of color is dominating in a typical man’s profession, not too far from FAMU. On Sept. 8, Kristi Cobb — a two-time alumna of FAMU — was sworn in as Midway’s first female police chief. This memorable event took place a month after her one-year anniversary of being named captain of Midway’s Police Department.
MIDWAY, FL
Longboat Observer

Tropical Storm Ian updates, news in Sarasota and Manatee counties

The National Hurricane Center forecasts Tropical Storm Ian to rapidly strengthen later through the weekend in its 2 p.m. update. The storm continues to move west and is forecast to turn northwest Sunday. Ian is expected to be at hurricane strength by Sunday night before approaching western Cuba late Monday.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Has 3 Of The Worst Traffic Spots In The US

Living in Tampa Bay, we know how bad traffic is. Another study has come out and shows that Florida has three of the worst traffic spots in the US. According to the study done by INRIX, they found that the average American driver lost 36 hours due to congestion. The number crunchers at INRIX gathered plenty of data from different sources and came up with the most congested roads in the US:
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Tampa, FL
831
Followers
598
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine is for busy parents who want information they can trust about raising responsible children and teens. For many adults, being a parent is both the most rewarding and most challenging thing you’ll ever do. And as a parent, you’ll have your fair share of big, important issues to deal with through the years. But most parenting is about the little stuff—late-night conversations over cocoa, missed curfews (and resulting consequences), shared meals, playing catch in the park and daily help with homework. Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine gives you practical, positive ideas for dealing with the big stuff through your daily actions as a parent. It shows how the conversations, boundaries, guidance and modeling that you do as a parent add up to make a big difference. We want to be a great and valuable resource for local parents and families throughout the Tampa Bay Area.

 https://www.tampabayparenting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy