Tropics Talk: Latest on Potential Gulf Hurricane

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey
 3 days ago
While monster Hurricane Fiona heads toward Atlantic Canada, tiny Tropical Storm Gaston looks to be swirling toward the Azores. Meanwhile, the wave in the Caribbean remains disorganized this morning, but is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the west Caribbean this weekend — where it would likely quickly gain strength and head for the Gulf of Mexico.

Meteorologist Jim Dickey takes a deep dive into the model disparity and uncertainty with this potential storm in this morning’s ‘Tropics Talk’ video blog.

