ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

Comments / 28

Kempka
3d ago

Where's the attempted 1st degree murder charge and conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder charge?

Reply
5
Alfonso Demagistris
3d ago

three kids that are taking up our precious oxygen and food

Reply
11
Topsx4
3d ago

I grew up on that street never once ever was there an incident like this. im shocked and saddened by this horriffic situation.

Reply
2
Related
Eyewitness News

Wethersfield Police investigating reckless driving during car event

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 11pm last night, the Wethersfield Police Department say they received several 911 calls reporting numerous motor vehicles in the area of Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road. It was reported that the occupants of the vehicles had blocked the intersection and were operating recklessly in...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Police: Bullet goes through wall, hits woman inside house in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old woman who was injured Saturday night while inside her home was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. Law enforcement were called to the shooting at about 10 p.m. in the area of Butler Street and Goodrich Street after Hamden police heard reports that multiple shots […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Vehicles elude police after blocking Wethersfield intersections

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Vehicles that were blocking intersections and “operating reckless” late Saturday night on Wethersfield streets were able to get away from police, according to authorities. Law enforcement received several 911 calls at about 11 p.m. about “numerous” vehicles near Jordan Lane and Wolcott Hill Road, according to Wethersfield police. The vehicles drove […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Police: Hamden shooting left man with critical injuries

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times Saturday night and was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with “critical injuries,” according to the Hamden Police Department. At around 10:30 p.m., Hamden police responded to a reported shooting on Warner Street, where they located the man. He was suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HAMDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
City
Naugatuck, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Naugatuck, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Hartford police: Man shot multiple times just after midnight

HARTFORD — A man was shot multiple times in the city soon after midnight, according to police. Officers responded to a Wethersfield Avenue residence around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said in an email. "While officers were responding, an area hospital reported a gunshot victim arriving for treatment....
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carlos
WTNH

1 shot on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being shot early Sunday morning in Hartford, according to police. The shooting happed at about 12:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Wethersfield Avenue, according to authorities. A person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds while officers were at the […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Former Norwalk man gets 3 years in prison for selling crack cocaine, ecstasy

NORWALK — A former city man has been sentenced to three years in prison after selling crack cocaine and ecstasy, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Koudris Pounder, 38, pleaded guilty in February to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, officials said. Norwalk police purchased crack...
NORWALK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Ct#Naugatuck Police
WTNH

Police: 14-year-old shoots man in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year-old is in custody after he shot a 32-year-old man in the leg on Monday, Stamford police announced Thursday. The man was walking at about 9:30 p.m. on Woodland Avenue when he was shot, according to police, who said that while the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, he required surgery. […]
STAMFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Shooting allegations at Midstate Medical Center are false: Meriden police

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Meriden police have released an announcement stating that active shooter/shooting reports at the Midstate Medical Center Friday morning are false. Police said they want to assure the public that there have been no investigations into any active shooting situation at the medical center. Hospital representatives are working with police and are […]
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy