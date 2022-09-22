Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Steele Creek Park’s Annual Wildlife Weekend set for Oct. 7-8
BRISTOL — Plants and pollinators will be the focus of the 25th annual Wildlife Weekend, a fun and educational event that allows nature lovers to explore the diverse plant and animal species available within Steele Creek Park. Sponsored by Bristol, Tennessee’s Department of Parks and Recreation and Friends of...
Johnson City Press
Used hypodermic syringes found during Riverview clean-up
KINGSPORT — Whenever neighborhood trash is picked up by volunteers in the Riverview Community twice a year, all the warning signs are there: “Make sure to wear your gloves.” “Always use your grabbers to pick up the trash.” The most important warning? “Be extremely careful if you see drug paraphernalia on the ground. ... Alert any team leaders near you and handle with extreme care.”
Kingsport Times-News
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain coming to Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are coming to Kingsport and free tickets for the show will be available starting Monday, Sept. 26. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad St., will host Carson and the band in concert on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. The concert is free, but advance tickets are required.
Johnson City Press
MPCC offers Johnson City, Washington County Schools fall break camps
Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will offer fall break camps for Johnson City and Washington County school students ages 6-12 during October. Washington County Fall Break Camp will be held Monday, Oct. 3-Friday, Oct. 7. Registration is open through Friday, Sept. 30.
Kingsport Times-News
Ghosts and ghouls descend on downtown Jonesborough
Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests. Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take...
Kingsport to host ‘Make Your Own Ocarina’ class
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport is inviting visitors to sculpt and play their own instrument next month. Starting Oct. 1, guests can create an ocarina: a ceramic instrument similar to a flute. Instructor Russell Lawson will teach attendees to sculpt the palm-sized instrument and play it by Oct. 22. “Music lovers of any age or […]
Army veteran transitions from homelessness to home ownership in Tennessee
BRISTOL, T.N. (WJHL) — More than 30,000 veterans in the United States are homeless. One of them is about to move into a home of his own after a remarkable show of community support that began a week ago during Race Week at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. In the days prior to the […]
Johnson City Press
Ricky Skaggs, fireworks top today's Covered Bridge Days activities.
ELIZABETHTON — Beautiful sunny and mild weather greeted festival goers to the first day of Covered Bridge Days on Friday. Events got started around the Covered Bridge and Kids Island at 11 a.m. and 13 food venders were serving up a wide variety of food. Children enjoyed themselves with...
Johnson City Press
Local Heroes: 911 Dispatch
Washington County 911 dispatchers serve more than 133,000 individuals in the area, answering an average of 610 calls a day. These include, on average, 380 calls to 911 and dispatch calls for the Johnson City Police Department, Johnson City Fire Department, Washington County volunteer fire departments and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Press
Sertoma Club of Kingsport celebrates 60th anniversary
KINGSPORT — Where were you in August 1962? If you were shopping for a new car, the Lincoln Continental was the most popular choice. If you were watching television, “The Beverly Hillbillies,” “Bonanza” and “The Andy Griffith Show” were at the top of the ratings. If you were a baseball fan, the Yankees had a big lead in the American League on their way to another World Series title.
Johnson City Press
Gate City Harvest Moon Festival set for Saturday
GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.
What is there to do this weekend in the Tri-Cities?
(WJHL) — The cooler seasons have arrived, and Storm Team 11 forecasts a mild weekend with showers possible on Sunday. News Channel 11 compiled a list of events throughout the Tri-Cities region from Sept. 24-25 Saturday, Sept. 24 50th Fall Folk Arts FestivalWhat: A celebration of pioneer arts and crafts and the harvest seasonWhen: Sept. […]
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again gathering at Sycamore Shoals
ELIZABETHTON — The annual re-enactment of the gathering of the Overmountain Men is taking place this weekend at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This event has been taking place since before the start of the American Bicentennial. In 1975, three boy scouts were among those who completed the first re-enactment of the Overmountain march (approximately 214 miles in one direction) from Elizabethton to Kings Mountain, S.C. They were met there by then Vice President Nelson Rockefeller at Kings Mountain National Military Park.
Johnson City Press
Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday
MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
New mural going up in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new mural is taking shape in Downtown Johnson City, and it takes a page right out of the area’s history. Steven Teller, the artist behind the work, has been working on-site for the past week and spoke with News Channel 11 on Friday about his latest piece. “Either they’re […]
etxview.com
The Review needs your information for the 2022-23 Hawkins County Guidebook
The Rogersville Review will be publishing a 2022-23 Hawkins County Guidebook publication in November. It will provide information about Hawkins County. We are in need of information for listings: Club and Organizations, Churches, Realtors and/or real estate offices, Healthcare professionals and/or offices, Veterinarians and/or offices, campgrounds and recreation sites, daycares, and rental properties.
Johnson City Press
Parade magazine to cease publication
The publisher of Parade magazine, which is carried in The Johnson City Press and the Kingsport Times News on Sundays, has announced that it will discontinue its print product of Parade as of the Nov. 6 edition. “We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade...
wjhl.com
Meet Splash, Juno and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information.
Food Truck Friday: JP’s Kitchen on Wheels
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fresh seafood in Tennessee isn’t something you may think of often, but for JP’s Kitchen on Wheels, it’s the heart of their entire operation. They started with fried fish fundraisers that took place a number of times over the past two decades. In the past year, they became a mobile spot […]
