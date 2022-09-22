GATE CITY — Gate City Frontier will welcome in the start of fall and celebrate the town's history with the annual Harvest Moon Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24. The harvest moon is the full moon that appears around the beginning of autumn, and farmers would use the light to continue to harvest their crops into the night. Gate City Frontier and the town of Gate City allude to this every year with the Harvest Moon event to celebrate the arrival of fall and embrace the town’s history.

