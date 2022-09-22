ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.
Crescent Theater may not be closing any more

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile’s favorite theater may not be closing anymore following an outpour of community support. The Crescent Theater off Dauphin Street was supposed to close on Oct. 1, and after the news broke, people expressed their concerns on social media. Max Morey is the owner of the Crescent Theater. Morey told […]
Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including ‘Alabama Nights’. Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar. For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along...
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
Family-owned Foley Fish Company to celebrate 101 years in business

In the Baldwin county area and looking for some fresh seafood? Foley Fish Company will have you hooked after your first visit. This family-owned business carries a wide variety of fresh fish, shrimp, and other seafood delights caught and delivered daily. Continue reading to see how they maintain their success and how you can become a part of their special upcoming anniversary!
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Exceptional Foundation’s ‘Exceptional Day’ events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast (EFGC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides social and recreational opportunities to the special needs community of Baldwin and Mobile counties. Executive Director Jennifer Flad joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about their upcoming ‘Exceptional Day’ events. Here’s some information...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
Tracking the Tropics: Download the free FOX10 Storm Tracker Weather App

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like the pictures he takes -- Byron Wilmoth knows Mother Nature is full of surprises. “My experience has been with the weather -- that when something unexpected occurs like a delay -- we see that we think that we’re safe -- that usually down the line something is coming,” said Wilmoth.
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta

Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama

Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
Volunteers help spruce up Pine Grove Elementary

BAY MINETTE , Ala. (WALA) - It was all hands on deck Saturday morning to spruce up the grounds of Pine Grove Elementary in Bay Minette. Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean Up Day, where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.
Mobile police take on Mobile firefighters in charity basketball game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a showdown between the Mobile fire and police departments Friday. The friendly basketball game was a charity game between the departments to help those in need. “We are doing it for a great cause, which is Aubreigh’s Army to help kids who are suffering...
