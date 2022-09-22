Read full article on original website
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
WALA-TV FOX10
Dogs on Hand: Man’s best friend helps Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette raise money
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.
Crescent Theater may not be closing any more
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Downtown Mobile’s favorite theater may not be closing anymore following an outpour of community support. The Crescent Theater off Dauphin Street was supposed to close on Oct. 1, and after the news broke, people expressed their concerns on social media. Max Morey is the owner of the Crescent Theater. Morey told […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pepsi SoundStage: Tiera Kennedy ‘Alabama Nights’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Studio10 crew was invited to listen to a live performance by Tiera Kennedy at iHeartRadio 95KSJ. She performed several songs including ‘Alabama Nights’. Play the accompanying video to see this up and coming superstar. For all things Tiera visit TieraMusic.com and follow along...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘She’s the backbone of our family’; Mobile woman turns 102
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Birthday celebrations are in order for one Mobile resident. Gurdie Mae Ealey turned 102 on Tuesday. Linda Hill, Ealey’s daughter, says Ealey moved to Mobile when she was in her 20s, and she became a professional seamstress. She ran her own business called “Gurdie’s” from her home. She was known to sew for everyone-- regardless of their background.
Irvington family that lost home to fire in 2018 hit by tragedy again, losing young father
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in Irvington is beset by tragedy for the second time in a few short years. Four years after the Willis family lost their home in a fire, they recently lost a young father to aggressive brain cancer. It’s hard to know what to say when you’ve lost the one […]
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bella’s Lemonade raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month and a small business in Satsuma is proving that when life gives you lemons, you give back to a great cause. Bella’s Lemonade set up right outside A Little Shoppe to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
thebamabuzz.com
Family-owned Foley Fish Company to celebrate 101 years in business
In the Baldwin county area and looking for some fresh seafood? Foley Fish Company will have you hooked after your first visit. This family-owned business carries a wide variety of fresh fish, shrimp, and other seafood delights caught and delivered daily. Continue reading to see how they maintain their success and how you can become a part of their special upcoming anniversary!
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Tropical Storm Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Exceptional Foundation’s ‘Exceptional Day’ events
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Exceptional Foundation Gulf Coast (EFGC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides social and recreational opportunities to the special needs community of Baldwin and Mobile counties. Executive Director Jennifer Flad joined us on FOX10 Midday to talk about their upcoming ‘Exceptional Day’ events. Here’s some information...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking the Tropics: Download the free FOX10 Storm Tracker Weather App
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Like the pictures he takes -- Byron Wilmoth knows Mother Nature is full of surprises. “My experience has been with the weather -- that when something unexpected occurs like a delay -- we see that we think that we’re safe -- that usually down the line something is coming,” said Wilmoth.
Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
WALA-TV FOX10
Overdose Awareness 5K reaching out to those who need help
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department is hoping to raise awareness to something that can impact any family. They had a great turnout at Cooper Riverside Park Saturday morning as they held their first “Overdose Awareness 5-K.”. The event triggered by the increase in overdose deaths...
Atlanta Magazine
Where the Wild Things Are: A Trip Down Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta
Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw River Delta is one of the richest repositories of life on the planet. A writer tours this vibrant but vulnerable ecosystem with the human who knows it best. Plus: More great escapes into the wild South. There’s something wrong with the motor. Jimbo Meador looks up plaintively...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama
Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
WALA-TV FOX10
Volunteers help spruce up Pine Grove Elementary
BAY MINETTE , Ala. (WALA) - It was all hands on deck Saturday morning to spruce up the grounds of Pine Grove Elementary in Bay Minette. Volunteers showed up early for the school’s Community Clean Up Day, where they were doing everything from lawn work, tree and hedge trimming, and pressure-washing.
Danniella Vian: 25-year-old found dead in Saraland bayou. Was it murder?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old mother disappeared under mysterious circumstances. 10 months later, her car was found in a body of water in Saraland. Her remains were found inside the recovered car. During the investigation, her car ended up on a Ukrainian car auction website, where it sold for $25. Four years later questions […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police take on Mobile firefighters in charity basketball game
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was a showdown between the Mobile fire and police departments Friday. The friendly basketball game was a charity game between the departments to help those in need. “We are doing it for a great cause, which is Aubreigh’s Army to help kids who are suffering...
