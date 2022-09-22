BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Kiwanis Club of Bay Minette got some fundraising help from man’s best friend this weekend. We were there for their “Dogs on Hand” event -- which attracted dogs of all sizes to Blackburn Park. Most of the dogs were in costume -- and participated in a dog pageant. There was also lots of games and activities for the kids.

BAY MINETTE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO