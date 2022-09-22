Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Health Inspectors Hit Arizona Stadium With 7 Critical ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Country singer Luke Bell suffered with bipolar disorder before dying in Tucson, ArizonaBrenna TempleTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s loss at Cal
Arizona’s first Pac-12 game of the 2022 season did not end well, with the Wildcats getting outscored 28-7 in the second half en route to a 49-31 loss at Cal. Our full recap can be found here. Below is what coach Jedd Fisch said afterward:. On Cal: “I thought...
Arizona’s running back Rayshon Luke could be out for a while
Just as he was getting started this season, Arizona’s Rayshon Luke may be done for a while as the freshman running back underwent surgery. Coming into this season, there was a lot of hype surrounding freshman running back Rayshon Luke. The two-sport star was a standout football player at the talented St. John Bosco High School in Southern California and was a highly-touted recruit as well.
allsportstucson.com
Marana remains unbeaten after outlasting determined Dorados
— CDO (2-1) made the trip from Oro Valley to Marana (3-0) without six of its starters, who did not play because of undisclosed disciplinary reasons, and the Dorados held up the best they could before succumbing 40-37 on Friday night. “A lot of what happened this week was super...
CBS Sports
How to watch California vs. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.
fox10phoenix.com
Old Tucson: Piece of Arizona history set to reopen
The movie set and theme park known as Old Tucson has looked more like a ghost town in recent years, but now, a new owner is breathing new life into this Arizona icon. FOX 10 Photojournalists Joe Tillman and Brian Kae have more.
Aviation job demand thrives in Southern Arizona
According to Pima Community College’s Aviation Program, nearly 800,000 new airline maintenance technicians will be needed in the next 20 years
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
KOLD-TV
Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
This Is Arizona's Best Dive Bar
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best dive bars in each state.
kiowacountypress.net
Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths
For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
KOLD-TV
Semi-truck crashes on westbound I-10 near Tangerine Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona state troopers are investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-10 northwest of Tucson. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened near Tangerine Road at Milepost 240. One person was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Early in...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Tucson officer stops carjacking suspect
GRAPHIC CONTENT: Video released of fatal officer-involved shooting at Tucson Circle K. Francisco Javier Galarza was fatally shot by police officers during an arrest at a Circle K at Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. Updated: 3 hours ago. StretchLab opened its first studio in...
KOLD-TV
Officers with guns drawn spotted near River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a KOLD photographer at the scene, TPD officers were spotted with their guns drawn and West Competition Drive was closed in the area. A source told...
KOLD-TV
Man hit by vehicle on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side late Friday, Sept. 23. The Tucson Police Department said the man was struck near the intersection of West 22nd Street and South 10th Avenue. The driver that hit the man remained at the scene, according to TPD.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Two detained near scene at River, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There was a heavy police presence near Oracle and River in Tucson on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. to the area of 700 West Competition Road after someone reported shots fired. Two people were detained, authorities said.
Phoenix kidnapping victim found killed, dismembered south of Tucson
Police say 45-year-old John Cole kidnapped a Phoenix man, drove him to Tucson and killed and dismembered him there, then tried to hide the body.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 13 new restaurants that opened in Tucson this summer
Summer is historically a hard time for restaurants in Tucson. When the students and snowbirds leave, restaurants have fewer customers to serve and less money to pay staff and make ends meet. Many restaurants take a summer break, to give their staff time off and to stretch their budget. But...
New law allows motorcycles to pass cars stopped at lights
The new Arizona law to keep roads safe will go into effect on Saturday. Many motorcyclists are already using these methods.
This Arizona Hotel Is One Of The Most Haunted In America
This is perfect for a Halloween getaway!
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
