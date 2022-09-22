Lil Baby and Budweiser are teaming up to deliver “The World Is Yours To Take,” a new single that will be included in promotional material from Budweiser, The Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup, as well as the first-ever Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack. Tears For Fears’ smash hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is sampled in the upbeat anthem, motivating listeners to start their path to success. The popular song is universally appealing and captures the upbeat vibe that Budweiser and Lil Baby was going for with their joint effort.

FIFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO