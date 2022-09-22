Read full article on original website
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, BIA, and G Herbo During Rolling Loud Headlining Performance
The Queen returned home to New York City on Friday night. Nicki Minaj was the headliner for Friday night at Rolling Loud New York. The Queen took the stage to bring an onslaught of classics and hits. During her time on stage, she performed “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Whole Lotta Money” with BIA, “The Way Life Goes” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Chi-Raq” with G Herbo.
Lil Baby Delivers New Single “The World is Yours to Take” for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Lil Baby and Budweiser are teaming up to deliver “The World Is Yours To Take,” a new single that will be included in promotional material from Budweiser, The Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup, as well as the first-ever Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack. Tears For Fears’ smash hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is sampled in the upbeat anthem, motivating listeners to start their path to success. The popular song is universally appealing and captures the upbeat vibe that Budweiser and Lil Baby was going for with their joint effort.
Beyoncé Reportedly Planning Global Stadium Tour for Summer 2023
Beyoncé fans, get your money in formation. According to Page Six, Beyoncé has begun to book stadiums for a 2023 Summer tour. An insider stated Beyoncé is booking stadiums across the globe, and a formal announcement will arrive in the forthcoming weeks. The tour will be for...
Wizkid Announces Headlining Performance at Madison Square Garden
Wizkid will make his Madison Square Garden debut on Wednesday, November 16 at 8:00 PM, according to an announcement made today by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Live Nation. This will be the Nigerian superstar’s first performance at The World’s Most Famous Arena. On Friday, September 30, at 12:00 ET, general public ticket sales will start.
Quavo and Takeoff Share Tracklist for ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’ Featuring Gunna, Summer Walker & More
The duo of Quavo and Takeoff are ready for you to hear their debut joint album Only Built for Infinity Links. The tracklist is now available with a couple of weeks left until the drop. Infinity Links will feature Mustard, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman,...
Blakk Smoke Hookah Pens Celebrates Placement in “Tomorrow 2” Video Starring GloRilla and Cardi B
Entrepreneur Blakk Tatted, the founder and CEO of Blakk Smoke, gained notoriety after he sold more than $1 million worth of goods in just nine hours. Jayda Wayda, Devin Haney, Jermaine Dupre, Jazzy Pha, and Glo-Rilla all supports the brand and help bring awareness that Blakk Smoke is the way to go. Glorilla most recently supported him and praised his hookah pens, which resulted in the collaboration with her most recent video, “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B.
