Festival of Trees supports the Geary County Historical Society Museum
The Geary County Historical Society is preparing for the 2nd annual Festival of Trees and looking for donations! Local businesses, organizations and artists are invited to decorate and donate Christmas items which will then be on display in the museum’s auditorium and available to bid on during the final week of November. All the money generated by the silent auction stays in Geary County and helps fund programs and exhibits at the museum.
Emporia gazette.com
Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza
“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
Fort Riley Middle School will host a multicultural fair
Fort Riley families will share their cultural customs and visitors will be able to dance, play games, do crafts, sample food and learn about Tae Kwon do on Sept. 27 at the Fort Riley Middle School multicultural fair. According to Principal Kathleen Brennan, 20 different cultures will be represented. Those...
Pet memorial will be unveiled in Junction City
Junction City Animal Shelter officials will unveil a pet memorial at South Bark Dog Park on St. Marys Rd. Monday at 5:30 p.m. The unveiling is open to the public.
CVB markets Geary County at the State Fair
Milford Lake was a big attraction for visitors to the Geary County Convention and Visitors booths at the recent State Fair. Donna Price, CVB Director, noted that there was a lot of curiosity about the lake. "About cabins, about Acorns ( Resort ) and the other areas that you can stay in. " Horse and biking trails were also areas of interest.
ksal.com
Marching Back to The Old West
Salinans enjoyed a slice of America Saturday as an “All American” parade marched down Santa Fe Avenue to lead into an Old West street festival. Old and young alike jammed onto the block in front of the Smoky Hill Museum for the Street Fair’s music and throwback activities.
Geary County Fish & Game Association will celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day
Outdoor sports enthusiasts can enjoy activities ranging from kids casting and fishing to beginning shotgun shooting and archery during the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration at Sportsman's Acres on Saturday. The hours for the event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will be the 50th anniversary of...
UPDATE: Second transplant donor registration event planned
The donor registration event ran out of kits, so another registration afternoon is planned. From the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. Calvin Davis, 14, of Salina, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
Two cancer screening events set for Tammy Walker Cancer Center
Tammy Walker Cancer Center is taking registrations for two free skin cancer and prostate cancer screening events in October. Tammy Walker Cancer Center in partnership with the Salina Masonic Lodge No. 60, Masonic Cancer Alliance, and The University of Kansas Cancer Center will be holding free skin cancer and prostate cancer screenings on Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, 511 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The community outreach events are open to the public at no charge, however, registration for the screenings is required.
Geary County Commissioners will discuss a Judicial Conference Room
There will be discussion of a judicial conference room in the Geary County Courthouse at about 2:45 p.m. Monday during the weekly county commission meeting. In other business the governing body will meet with representatives of Cloud County Community College on renewal of the lease for their Geary County campus. That discussion is scheduled for about 1:45 p.m. Monday.
8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet September 28
TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, to set the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County. The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023. The 8th Judicial District is...
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service
Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
City Manager touches on the need for a good balance
In his weekly 515 report the Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel noted that as the City obligation debt lowers and by taking advantage of refinancing opportunities to lower annual interest payments, more funds have been made available. This has allowed the City to grow reserve funds for a “Rainy Day” but invest more in not only streets but for the “Quality of Life” issues as well. Check out the new pavilion at Rolling Meadows or improvements to playground equipment in the 5th Street Park or improvements to the baseball fields at North Park and how those facilities have been improved.
East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears
KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
Emporia State faculty waits for answers after firing of tenured professors
EMPORIA — Faculty leaders at Emporia State University are alarmed by their administration’s lack of clear direction following the sudden layoffs of 33 professors last week. Professors have unanswered questions about which programs will exist beyond the current school year, and what to tell current and prospective students.
ourchanginglives.com
Seelye Mansion – A Living Time Capsule
Who’s up for a little time traveling? A visit to Abilene, Kansas can take you back to the early 1900s just by touring the Seelye Mansion. This turn-of-the-century home has 25 rooms and more than a few fascinating features. One fact that surprised us was that the furnishings cost more than the home, which was built in 1905. In 2022, it’s unusual to find a place that still has the original appliances and electrical components. As we toured this massive house, we felt like we were in a living time capsule.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday
An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
