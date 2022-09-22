ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

JC Post

Festival of Trees supports the Geary County Historical Society Museum

The Geary County Historical Society is preparing for the 2nd annual Festival of Trees and looking for donations! Local businesses, organizations and artists are invited to decorate and donate Christmas items which will then be on display in the museum’s auditorium and available to bid on during the final week of November. All the money generated by the silent auction stays in Geary County and helps fund programs and exhibits at the museum.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza

“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley Middle School will host a multicultural fair

Fort Riley families will share their cultural customs and visitors will be able to dance, play games, do crafts, sample food and learn about Tae Kwon do on Sept. 27 at the Fort Riley Middle School multicultural fair. According to Principal Kathleen Brennan, 20 different cultures will be represented. Those...
RILEY, KS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
JC Post

CVB markets Geary County at the State Fair

Milford Lake was a big attraction for visitors to the Geary County Convention and Visitors booths at the recent State Fair. Donna Price, CVB Director, noted that there was a lot of curiosity about the lake. "About cabins, about Acorns ( Resort ) and the other areas that you can stay in. " Horse and biking trails were also areas of interest.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
ksal.com

Marching Back to The Old West

Salinans enjoyed a slice of America Saturday as an “All American” parade marched down Santa Fe Avenue to lead into an Old West street festival. Old and young alike jammed onto the block in front of the Smoky Hill Museum for the Street Fair’s music and throwback activities.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Second transplant donor registration event planned

The donor registration event ran out of kits, so another registration afternoon is planned. From the 99KG #1 For New Country Facebook page:. Calvin Davis, 14, of Salina, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two cancer screening events set for Tammy Walker Cancer Center

Tammy Walker Cancer Center is taking registrations for two free skin cancer and prostate cancer screening events in October. Tammy Walker Cancer Center in partnership with the Salina Masonic Lodge No. 60, Masonic Cancer Alliance, and The University of Kansas Cancer Center will be holding free skin cancer and prostate cancer screenings on Oct. 8 and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center, 511 S. Santa Fe Avenue. The community outreach events are open to the public at no charge, however, registration for the screenings is required.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Commissioners will discuss a Judicial Conference Room

There will be discussion of a judicial conference room in the Geary County Courthouse at about 2:45 p.m. Monday during the weekly county commission meeting. In other business the governing body will meet with representatives of Cloud County Community College on renewal of the lease for their Geary County campus. That discussion is scheduled for about 1:45 p.m. Monday.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

8th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet September 28

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 28, to set the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County. The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023. The 8th Judicial District is...
MORRIS COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
esubulletin.com

ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories

Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

City Manager touches on the need for a good balance

In his weekly 515 report the Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel noted that as the City obligation debt lowers and by taking advantage of refinancing opportunities to lower annual interest payments, more funds have been made available. This has allowed the City to grow reserve funds for a “Rainy Day” but invest more in not only streets but for the “Quality of Life” issues as well. Check out the new pavilion at Rolling Meadows or improvements to playground equipment in the 5th Street Park or improvements to the baseball fields at North Park and how those facilities have been improved.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

East 6th Street viaduct bridge replacement nears

KDOT has announced that construction will begin on Monday, October 3rd on US-40B for BR #35 between Union Pacific Railroad and Monroe St. in Junction City. The site is located 0.23 miles east of US-77B in Geary County. This project will remove and replace the existing bridge structure on US-40B....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
ourchanginglives.com

Seelye Mansion – A Living Time Capsule

Who’s up for a little time traveling? A visit to Abilene, Kansas can take you back to the early 1900s just by touring the Seelye Mansion. This turn-of-the-century home has 25 rooms and more than a few fascinating features. One fact that surprised us was that the furnishings cost more than the home, which was built in 1905. In 2022, it’s unusual to find a place that still has the original appliances and electrical components. As we toured this massive house, we felt like we were in a living time capsule.
ABILENE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia Middle Schooler reportedly kicked off football team Thursday

An Emporia woman is questioning why her son was kicked off the Emporia Middle School football team after he reportedly swung at another player from the opposing team, when high school football players accused of sexual assault are still permitted to play. The eighth grade athlete was removed from the...
EMPORIA, KS
