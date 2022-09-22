In his weekly 515 report the Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel noted that as the City obligation debt lowers and by taking advantage of refinancing opportunities to lower annual interest payments, more funds have been made available. This has allowed the City to grow reserve funds for a “Rainy Day” but invest more in not only streets but for the “Quality of Life” issues as well. Check out the new pavilion at Rolling Meadows or improvements to playground equipment in the 5th Street Park or improvements to the baseball fields at North Park and how those facilities have been improved.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO