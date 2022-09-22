The shadow Northern Ireland secretary has said he would call a border poll if the circumstances were right.Labour MP Peter Kyle said he “would not be a barrier if the circumstances emerge”.The Northern Ireland Secretary has the power to call a referendum on Irish unity.While it is not clear what the specific criteria to guide such a decision would be, the Good Friday Agreement states the referendum should be called if it appears likely that a majority of those voting would want Northern Ireland to leave the UK and become part of a united Ireland.Mr Kyle said he does not...

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO