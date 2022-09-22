Read full article on original website
The results of the 2021 census in Northern Ireland are due on Thursday, with expectations of a Catholic majority in the UK-run province for the first time in its history. If trends continue as expected, census figures showing a Catholic majority will add urgency to calls from nationalists for a referendum, known as a border poll, on the unification of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
The shadow Northern Ireland secretary has said he would call a border poll if the circumstances were right.Labour MP Peter Kyle said he “would not be a barrier if the circumstances emerge”.The Northern Ireland Secretary has the power to call a referendum on Irish unity.While it is not clear what the specific criteria to guide such a decision would be, the Good Friday Agreement states the referendum should be called if it appears likely that a majority of those voting would want Northern Ireland to leave the UK and become part of a united Ireland.Mr Kyle said he does not...
Fresh calls for a referendum on Irish unity have been made as Catholics now outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time in its history.According to the census, people from a Catholic background now make up 45.7 per cent of the population in Northern Ireland while 43.5 per cent are Protestant.John Finucane, north Belfast MP for Sinn Féin, said the new figures were “another clear indication that historic change is happening across this island and of the diversity of society which enriches us all”.“There is no doubt change is under way and irreversible. How that change is shaped moving...
