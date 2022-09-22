ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thesource.com

Moneybagg Yo Says His New Single “Blow” is a Birthday Anthem

Moneybagg Yo pulled up on Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe and revealed that he made his new single “Blow” to celebrate his birthday. “The vibe… it was just a party, birthday club vibe,” Moneybagg Yo said. “I made it probably a month ago but then I was making it intentionally for my birthday, you know what I’m saying? Just trying to put out a birthday song, do a record.”
thesource.com

Trina to be Honored with ‘I Am Hip Hop Award’ at 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards

BET has named Trina as the 2022 recipient of the I Am Hip Hop Award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The show is set for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, and will be hosted by Fat Joe. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” said Trina. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Uzi Vert, Fivio Foreign, BIA, and G Herbo During Rolling Loud Headlining Performance

The Queen returned home to New York City on Friday night. Nicki Minaj was the headliner for Friday night at Rolling Loud New York. The Queen took the stage to bring an onslaught of classics and hits. During her time on stage, she performed “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Whole Lotta Money” with BIA, “The Way Life Goes” with Lil Uzi Vert, and “Chi-Raq” with G Herbo.
thesource.com

URL Battle League Releases Full Card For Biggest Event Of The Year Streaming Exclusively on Caffeine

The Ultimate Rap League (URL) announces its highly-anticipated Summer Madness 12 (SM12) card, bringing together some of the biggest names in battle rap to go head-to-head in this one-night-only event. The sold out event will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. EDT / 12 p.m. PDT from the World Night Club in Charlotte, NC and will be broadcasted live on URL’s Caffeine channel. Battles from the event will start to stream exclusively on The Ultimate Rap League’s App soon after their debut.
Deadline

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Star Kiki Layne Says “Most” Of Her Scenes With Co-Star Were Cut

Kiki Layne is opening up about her time filming Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde-directed movie. As the picture opened in theatres across the U.S., Layne revealed that a good portion of her scenes didn’t make the final cut. Layne portrayed the role of Margaret and shared on Instagram a post celebrating the release of the film and sharing the screen with her co-star Ari’el Stachel. However, Layne noted that most of the scenes she shot with Stachel would not be seen by audiences. “The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most...
thesource.com

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reach Settlement Agreement with Triller Over VERZUZ

Today, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, and Triller revealed that their legal dispute about the sale of VERZUZ had been resolved. “VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” says founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”
thesource.com

Lil Baby Delivers New Single “The World is Yours to Take” for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lil Baby and Budweiser are teaming up to deliver “The World Is Yours To Take,” a new single that will be included in promotional material from Budweiser, The Official Beer of the FIFA World Cup, as well as the first-ever Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack. Tears For Fears’ smash hit song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” is sampled in the upbeat anthem, motivating listeners to start their path to success. The popular song is universally appealing and captures the upbeat vibe that Budweiser and Lil Baby was going for with their joint effort.
thesource.com

[WATCH] GloRilla and Cardi B Team for New Banger “Tomorrow 2”

GloRilla is on fire. With “FNF” still going crazy after being one of the songs of the summer, the CMG signee has teamed with Cardi B for a new banger, “Tomorrow 2.”. The new single comes with a video, bringing GloRilla to Cardi B’s home of the Bronx for crashing subways, the streets, and more. When it comes to music, the best way to describe it is a float. Both women hit the track and go off.
thesource.com

Lil Baby Receives Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award

In just a few short years, Lil Baby has contributed a lot to the hip-hop community. However, he has also contributed a lot to the community in his hometown of Atlanta and was recently recognized for these efforts. Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, received the Quincy...
thesource.com

Blakk Smoke Hookah Pens Celebrates Placement in “Tomorrow 2” Video Starring GloRilla and Cardi B

Entrepreneur Blakk Tatted, the founder and CEO of Blakk Smoke, gained notoriety after he sold more than $1 million worth of goods in just nine hours. Jayda Wayda, Devin Haney, Jermaine Dupre, Jazzy Pha, and Glo-Rilla all supports the brand and help bring awareness that Blakk Smoke is the way to go. Glorilla most recently supported him and praised his hookah pens, which resulted in the collaboration with her most recent video, “Tomorrow 2,” featuring Cardi B.
