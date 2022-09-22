ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man ran over ‘Republican’ teen who died after political argument

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APi3S_0i5pNyqH00

A man has been charged with vehic u lar homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after a political argument with a teenager.

Fox News says a North Dakota man, Shannon Bandt, 41, hit a teen, 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson, with his vehicle because the teen was threatening him.

Bandt allegedly claims the teen called some people, and he was afraid, so he ran the teen over.

The news outlet also says Bandt admitted that he hit the teen and that the teen was part of an extreme Republican group.

