Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
The Salisbury billionaire who pledged to give away his fortune has diedAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: PFLAG Statesville presents Pride Parade
PFLAG Statesville sponsored the 2022 Statesville Pride Parade and Festival in Downtown Statesville on Saturday. Participants walked several blocks along West Broad Street to celebrate diversity in Iredell County. They were encouraged along the way by small groups of supporters. The parade was followed by a small street festival.
archyworldys.com
Carolina Classic Fair: Which mechanical games to visit?
The start of the season is getting closer Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem, which will have shows, food and of course, mechanical games and here we tell you which are the games that you cannot miss. You might be interested in:. Where and when will the Carolina Classic Fair take...
WXII 12
North Carolina’s Taco and Margarita Festival this weekend!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tacos, need we say … anything else? Well, let’s add in margaritas and you’ve got one amazing festival!. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Yes, there’s a festival for such great foodie eats and drinks!...
thecharlotteweekly.com
6 Halloween events you don't want to miss
Halloween provides plenty of opportunities around the region for candy, jump scares or quality time with the family. Carowinds goes haunted after dark for select nights leading up to Halloween. Guests can not only ride some of the amusement park’s most popular rides in the moonlight, but they also can catch some chilling entertainment, explore haunted attractions and tip-top through scare zones such as Blood Yars, Ripper Alley and Grave Walkers. Tickets start at $45.
Mount Airy News
River lovers will have new access option
The scenic beauty of Surry County is hard to ignore. County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White has said that the unique location of Surry County and its proximity to four rivers makes the community an ideal place to live and enjoy nature. A change is in the works that...
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
ourdavie.com
Linda Pearl Chappell Jordan
Mrs. Linda Pearl Chappell Jordan, 78, of Pine Ridge Road, Mocksville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born on Nov. 27, 1943 in Rowan County to the late Marvin Eugene and Beatrice Brown Chappell. Mrs. Jordan loved God and...
towncarolina.com
Wedding: Madeline Davis and Cody Hevener
It was love at first sight when Madeline and Cody locked eyes for the first time at a birthday party. They played games and talked until the morning about their lives and dreams for the future. Afterward, they made the most of the time they had together while dating long distance. After the couple dated for a year and a half, Cody surprised Madeline with a day trip to Biltmore Estate. They journeyed through the grounds for most of the day. After stopping for photos at the last set of gardens, Cody got down on one knee. Madeline, of course, said yes, and they held their wedding at the Seed Mill Barn in Monroe, NC.
cityoflenoir.com
National Night Out is next month in Downtown Lenoir
The City of Lenoir Police Department will host National Night Out in Downtown Lenoir Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. National Night Out is an annual event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. This year's event will include live music by Darren...
VIDEO: Family films bear in tree after being scared by dog
HICKORY, N.C. — A black bear surprised a Hickory family this week after it ended up in the yard. The family said their dog scared the bear that then climbed a tree in the yard along 29th Avenue Drive in northeast Hickory. The bear tried to leave once but...
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
kiss951.com
New Pizza Shop Coming To Belmont, North Carolina
Belmont, N.C. has a flourishing downtown area. There are so many different restaurants and shops on Main St. and just off Main St. For years the only pizza place in the downtown area was Johnny B’s. I went there lots as a friend of mine was the manager. Great pizza and cold beer! Sadly it closed in 2021.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
myfoxzone.com
Puppies find forever home after left in suitcase in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Four puppies left in a suitcase on the side of a Guilford County home have now found their forever homes. The Guilford County Animal Shelter said a good Samaritan found four puppies in a suitcase and brought them to the shelter last Saturday. The puppies...
randolphnewsnow.com
Large Area of Asheboro without Due to Downed Lines on 42
ASHEBORO N.C. – A large area of Asheboro is without power at the moment due to a tree taking down primary power lines on Hwy 42. In a post on Facebook the East Side Fire Department is reporting they are on the scene around the 500 block of Highway 42 S where a large tree has fallen and taken down primary power lines.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,800
Fabulous home looks like brand new in the highly desirable Byers Creek Subdivision! Open floor plan boasting a beautiful kitchen with granite countertops, large island, gas range, SS appliances, white cabinets, walk-in and butler's pantries. Spacious family room with gas fireplace and built-ins, plus private study with glass French doors and powder room on the main level. Upstairs features a spacious owner's suite with ensuite - double vanity, tile shower and dual walk-in closets. Three sizable secondary bedrooms with walk-in closets, two additional full baths and a large loft provide ample room for everyone! Screened-in porch, fenced back yard with gorgeous patio and built-in fire pit & grill are perfect place for your family and friends to entertain. Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground and basketball area. Conveniently located within walking distance to Harris Teeter. Minutes from local retails, restaurants, schools & Lake Norman. Easy access to I77.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Sept. 11-17
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 11-17. Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531 A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 92.50/A. Harris Teeter #99 Deli/Bakery/Sushi, 134 Town Center Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. Havana 33, 637 Williamson Road Suite 100, Mooresville, 94/A. Hickory Tavern, 115 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Mooresville, 94/A.
