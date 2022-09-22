ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

Sand Springs boy finishes cancer treatment

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs boy is finished with treatment after months of fighting brain cancer.

Blaise Schrepel was diagnosed with Type 3 Medulloblastoma in 2021, days before Christmas. A tumor the size of a golf ball was found on the back of his brain.

On Wednesday, the Facebook group Blast Off Blaise shared that Blaise is finished with cancer treatment, which included 142 doctor’s appointments and six rounds of chemotherapy in 270 days.

Blaise and his family rang a bell at St. Jude’s Clinic to celebrate his completed treatment. Blaise now enters post-treatment follow-up observations.

Family, friends and supporters are invited to join Blaise for another bell ringing celebration Sunday at Case Community Park in Sand Springs. The celebration starts at 2 p.m.

Cherokee Fall Festival held at Mohawk Park

TULSA, Okla. — A Cherokee festival was held at Mohawk Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and featured traditional and contemporary Cherokee arts, culture and entertainment. The event was hosted by the North Tulsa Cherokee Community Organization, the Cherokee Community...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning

A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
