ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jon Runyan Jr. brushes off notion that father suspended Mike Evans to help Packers: 'Everybody's trying to make it this conspiracy theory'

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Eagles star Brandon Graham’s honest take on difference between Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz

The Philadelphia Eagles, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, will be taking on former signal-caller Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Much of the chatter around the contest has focused on Wentz and the “revenge game” narrative- and vice versa for the Eagles. Naturally, many of the Eagles and Commanders players have found themselves answering questions about Hurts and Wentz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Tampa, FL
Green Bay, WI
Football
Tampa, FL
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills

The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Runyan
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today

Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders become NFL's lone winless team

Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
NFL
Yardbarker

Watch: Bills OC Ken Dorsey has complete meltdown following loss to Dolphins

The Buffalo Bills lost an absolutely thrilling game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, 21-19, and the ending sent offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey into a complete rage in the team's coaching booth. With the Bills attempting to work their way into field goal range, time ran out on the Bills...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#Buccaneers#American Football#The Policy And Rules#Nfc#Espn
ClutchPoints

The best Lions fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3

The Detroit Lions have started off the 2022 season looking surprisingly competent. They nearly pulled off a huge comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before dismantling the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Along the way, they have shown the potential to have one of the best offenses in the entire league, which not many people expected entering the season.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Week 3 NFL picks, odds, 2022 predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way football parlay pays 6-1

The lead in the AFC East will be on the line when the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins collide in a Week 3 showdown on Sunday. The Bills (2-0) have opened the season with wins over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams and Titans. Meanwhile the Dolphins (2-0) have beaten the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 6-point favorite in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 52.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Washington Examiner

Stephen A. Smith's race-baiting strikes out once again

Stephen A. Smith is one of ESPN’s most recognizable “talents.” He’s also a race-baiter who never lets facts get in the way of a racial narrative, and he’s had a difficult month in that department. When the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy