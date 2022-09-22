Jon Runyan Jr. brushes off notion that father suspended Mike Evans to help Packers: 'Everybody's trying to make it this conspiracy theory'

Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa must be licking his chops after seeing Bills latest injury report
The Buffalo Bills have been the clear frontrunners for the Super Bowl trophy this year. Their first two games have been blowouts against the reigning champions and the reigning first seed of the AFC. They’ve done this off the back of Josh Allen’s brilliance and their defense clamping down their opponents.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Eagles star Brandon Graham’s honest take on difference between Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by star quarterback Jalen Hurts, will be taking on former signal-caller Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Much of the chatter around the contest has focused on Wentz and the “revenge game” narrative- and vice versa for the Eagles. Naturally, many of the Eagles and Commanders players have found themselves answering questions about Hurts and Wentz.
Former Giants running back wins $28.5M verdict in medical case
A former New York Giants running back who filed suit against his medical team won a $28.5 million verdict, the
Tyreek Hill’s message to Dolphins for massive clash vs. Josh Allen, Bills
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most compelling teams through the first two weeks of NFL action, starting the season off with back-to-back wins. If they hope to make it three in a row, Tyreek Hill and co. have their work cut out for them in Week 3 with arguably the strongest team in the league in Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills coming into town.
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
Giants vs. Cowboys: NFL experts make Week 3 picks
The New York Giants (2-0) will host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that spread has dipped to -0.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look at who...
Browns score wild touchdown on last play in win over Steelers
Al Michaels called it the old Stanford band play the Pittsburgh Steelers were trying in desperate times Thursday night in Cleveland. Mitch Trubisky completed a pass with seconds left and the laterals started … going backward. When all was said and done the football was in the end zone...
Paige Spiranac Rooting Against 1 College Football Team Today
Earlier this week, Paige Spiranac made headlines when she made a few college football picks. On Friday morning, she posted a video revealing the two reasons people follow her on social media: her picks and her personality. "There’s two big reasons you follow me…my picks and my personality," she said in the caption of a video on Twitter.
Raiders become NFL's lone winless team
Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
Yardbarker
Watch: Bills OC Ken Dorsey has complete meltdown following loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills lost an absolutely thrilling game to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, 21-19, and the ending sent offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey into a complete rage in the team's coaching booth. With the Bills attempting to work their way into field goal range, time ran out on the Bills...
Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six
There are a lot of questions surrounding the NFL heading into Week 3. Will the… The post Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 3 Sports Betting Picks, Plus Two College Game Bets: Picks With Six appeared first on Outsider.
The best Lions fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Detroit Lions have started off the 2022 season looking surprisingly competent. They nearly pulled off a huge comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before dismantling the Washington Commanders in Week 2. Along the way, they have shown the potential to have one of the best offenses in the entire league, which not many people expected entering the season.
New York Giants Mailbag: Trade Evan Neal?!
A reader proposes a wild trade, plus questions about Saquon Barkley and more in this week's mailbag.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Home underdogs chances of winning ranked from worst to first
This week's NFL slate features a ton of great matchups, but what stuck out to me during my research was there being nine home underdogs on the card. Per FOX Sports Research, these are the most home underdog occurrences in Week 3 since 2017, when there were 10. Let's have...
CBS Sports
Week 3 NFL picks, odds, 2022 predictions, best bets from top expert: This 3-way football parlay pays 6-1
The lead in the AFC East will be on the line when the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins collide in a Week 3 showdown on Sunday. The Bills (2-0) have opened the season with wins over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams and Titans. Meanwhile the Dolphins (2-0) have beaten the Patriots and Ravens. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 6-point favorite in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 52.
Washington Examiner
Stephen A. Smith's race-baiting strikes out once again
Stephen A. Smith is one of ESPN’s most recognizable “talents.” He’s also a race-baiter who never lets facts get in the way of a racial narrative, and he’s had a difficult month in that department. When the Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for...
Winners, losers from Browns-Steelers on Thursday Night Football
That was AFC North football. In a classic rivalry game, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 to improve to 2-1. The Steelers are now 1-2 after back-to-back losses. After the short week, both teams now have a much-needed 10 days to get ready for Week 4. Before we...
