ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunwoody, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Dunwoody, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
ROSWELL, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Peachtree City Grapples with the “Fire Challenge” TikTok Trend

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, police arrested an unnamed 14-year-old girl who is suspected of setting fire to a Walmart in Peachtree City on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The blaze began before 7:20 p.m. in the paper goods section of the store. Investigators are puzzled as to whether the girl was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perimeter Mall#Fraud
fox5atlanta.com

Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Card Game
11Alive

Fire rips through church in Decatur

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
MCDONOUGH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy