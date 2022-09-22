Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
This Georgia Hotel Donates Money to PAWS AtlantaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Adairsville, GA
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to hold national meeting in Atlanta on October 4D.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
CBS 46
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials,...
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
CBS 46
Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
bobcatmultimedia.com
Peachtree City Grapples with the “Fire Challenge” TikTok Trend
According to FOX 5 Atlanta, police arrested an unnamed 14-year-old girl who is suspected of setting fire to a Walmart in Peachtree City on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The blaze began before 7:20 p.m. in the paper goods section of the store. Investigators are puzzled as to whether the girl was...
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Drugs in car seized after driver fails to pull over for emergency vehicle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is behind bars after failing to pull over for an emergency vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19 officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercedes, due to the driver failing to pull over as an emergency vehicle drove by.
fox5atlanta.com
Auto parts store parking lot turned into crime scene after Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA - Crime scene tape surrounded a southeast Atlanta auto parts store on Thursday night after a shooting sent one person to the hospital. It happened at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. Atlanta police say one person was shot and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
Man shot overnight along Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — Police are investigating to determine what led to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue early Sunday morning. APD officers responded to a location at on Edgewood Avenue, in response to a person shot. When they got there, it was determined that the victim was self-transported to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire rips through church in Decatur
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Worshipers will need to find a new place for services on Sunday after a fire tore through a Decatur church overnight. The DeKalb County Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m. to New Bethel Church off Columbia Woods Drive. According to Cpt. Jaeson Daniels, the structure...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police will offer free locks to cut back on car crimes in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - FOX 5 Atlanta’s Alex Whittler continues a series of one-on-one interviews with the Atlanta Police Department majors to talk about how to keep your communities safe. This week, the focus is on southwest Atlanta, Zone 4. Police there say car crimes are on the rise and they...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1st in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
fox5atlanta.com
Thieves caught on camera walking off with professional lawn equipment
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A landscaper claims he’s out of thousands of dollars after three men stole his equipment from his garage. The entire incident was captured on several surveillance cameras. Surveillance video shows what looks like three men making off with pricey lawn care equipment from a home...
fox5atlanta.com
Police say group left McDonough restaurant without paying
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Police are searching for seven women who police say left a McDonough restaurant without paying. It happened on July 20 at the Miller's Ale House located at 1490 Georgia Highway 20. McDonough police released an image of the individuals on Thursday. Investigators say they wore scrub tops...
CBS 46
3rd suspect arrested for July murder of football coach in Peachtree Corners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A third person has been arrested in connection to the death of Bradley Coleman outside of a QuikTrip in Peachtree Corners in July. 20-year-old Josiah Hughley from Lithonia was arrested in Atlanta by US Marshals and Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit on Sept. 22.
Gridlock Guy: Another fierce week on the Atlanta roads
Another week in the autumn semester, and one containing the first day of fall, saw trip times do anything but fall. ...
Comments / 6