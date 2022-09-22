ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSVN-TV

Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Northeast Miami-Dade residents unhappy after commission votes to approve land development plan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a golf course community in northeast Miami-Dade County are up in arms about a proposed new development on the property. Members of the Presidential Estates community feel they are being ignored and that rules established decades ago are being broken, so they want the county to say no to developing the land.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane

MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Cutler Bay is closer to seeing redevelopment of Southland Mall

Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott issued a statement on September 20 that Electra America, a real estate private equity firm and its U.S. affiliate, American Landmark and BH Group, a Miami-Based private real estate investment and development firm, has unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.
CUTLER BAY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?

The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City

Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Calle Ocho neighborhood rules now but decades ago Cubans flocked to Flagler

MIAMI -- Although the Calle Ocho neighborhood is considered in many circles to be the center of the Cuban exile community, just a few blocks to the north sits another district that is considered by some to be the original of all things.At SW 12th Avenue and Flagler Street is the epicenter for where Cuban migrants first arrived many decades ago."They came here first in big numbers before Calle Ocho," historian Paul George said.During the late 1950s and early 1960s, the area flourished with shops, stores and restaurants, all of them catering to the early Cuban exiles."This is where your...
MIAMI, FL

