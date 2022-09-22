Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor on hurricane threat: ‘We must prepare for the worst’
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian threatened to strengthen into a menacing hurricane, Miami-Dade County officials asked residents to start preparing this weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard urged owners of large boats to move these to inland marinas and owners of trailer-able boats to store these in a place that is not prone to flooding.
WSVN-TV
Parks in Miami, Fort Lauderdale host sandbag distribution
MIAMI (WSVN) - The cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hosting sandbag distributions to help residents protect their property from inclement weather expected to affect South Florida, as Tropical Storm Ian continues to gather strength in the Caribbean. In Miami, the sandbag distribution was held Sunday and will again...
Miami entices teachers with luxury condos at a low cost
A groundbreaking event for a now under-construction development that will include apartments specifically for Miami-Dade School District teachers was held Wednesday.
Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale
It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
Click10.com
South Florida residents clearing out grocery stores, gas stations as Ian approaches
BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – South Florida residents are continuing to prepare and are clearing the shelves of local grocery stores as Tropical Storm Ian continues churning and strengthening to our south. With Tropical Storm Ian expecting to strengthen into a menacing hurricane for Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state...
Click10.com
Northeast Miami-Dade residents unhappy after commission votes to approve land development plan
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents of a golf course community in northeast Miami-Dade County are up in arms about a proposed new development on the property. Members of the Presidential Estates community feel they are being ignored and that rules established decades ago are being broken, so they want the county to say no to developing the land.
Click10.com
Florida, local officials prepare for hurricane
MIAMI – State and local officials are setting states of emergency and getting prepared for a hurricane, as South Florida remained in the cone of probability on Friday. As Tropical Depression 9 was strengthening in the Caribbean, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe.
Miami-Dade approves $85M budget to make county more affordable
MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....
NBC Miami
Sandbags Being Distributed Sunday as South Florida Prepares for Possible Flooding
Miami-Dade and Broward are out of the cone of concern of Tropical Storm Ian, but South Floridians continue to prepare for possible heavy rainfall or flooding. The City of Fort Lauderdale said the sandbags can help residents prepare for effects of Ian and King Tides. Sandbags will be limited to...
wlrn.org
Despite a no vote, controversial plan to build a warehouse on protected Miami-Dade wetlands remains in play
A controversial plan to build a sprawling warehouse distribution center outside Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary remains in play after a divided county commission first voted to reject, then defer the project on Thursday. The flip-flopping vote is the third time the request from developers to build on wetlands...
southdadenewsleader.com
Cutler Bay is closer to seeing redevelopment of Southland Mall
Cutler Bay Mayor Tim Meerbott issued a statement on September 20 that Electra America, a real estate private equity firm and its U.S. affiliate, American Landmark and BH Group, a Miami-Based private real estate investment and development firm, has unveiled preliminary plans for the redevelopment and reinvention of the Southland Mall in Cutler Bay.
As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?
The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
Miami-Dade Commissioners Take Final Vote On Urban Development Expansion
The plan would expand the UDB by converting farmland into a 9-million-square-foot industrial park near Homestead.
Miami New Times
New Affordable Housing Cooperative Opens in Liberty City
Angela Jenkins, a single mother from Georgia, moved to Florida seeking a better life for herself and her children. Instead, she found herself in a cycle of homelessness for 14 years. After a stint in the state prison system, Jenkins is one of two residents so far living at the Housing and Healing Justice Corps, a new affordable housing cooperative formed by two nonprofit groups — Struggle for Miami's Affordable and Sustainable Housing (SMASH) and Women with Broken Heals.
police1.com
'Irresponsible and irrational': Fla. town won't have PD starting next month
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. — There might not be any full-time cops in Pembroke Park, starting Oct. 1, in what could be the end of a long-running spat between the town and the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Despite some uncertainty ahead, the town commission has voted 2-1 to end its...
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution in Miami ahead of Rosh Hashanah
MIAMI (WSVN) - A local nonprofit organization helped feed a need in Miami days days before a Jewish holiday. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosted a food distribution event on Friday. Organizers focused on the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday. Volunteers handed out bags with food items related to the Jewish...
islandernews.com
With Ian’s track shifting, how much rain can South Florida expect in the coming week?
The official track for Tropical Storm Ian by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami shifted west at 5 a.m. Sunday, looking like Miami, Key Biscayne and South Florida will avoid a direct hit from the storm, predicted to become a major – Cat 3 or larger – hurricane right before it makes a Florida landfall.
Click10.com
Pembroke Park talks to Miramar about policing; bad blood with BSO boils over plan B
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Pembroke Park’s interim police chief tells Local 10 News he’s confident the town won’t have a gap in police service once the town’s contract with the Broward Sheriff’s Office expires Oct. 1, but, as of Friday, there’s still no plan in place to provide law enforcement services to the town of about 6,000 people.
Calle Ocho neighborhood rules now but decades ago Cubans flocked to Flagler
MIAMI -- Although the Calle Ocho neighborhood is considered in many circles to be the center of the Cuban exile community, just a few blocks to the north sits another district that is considered by some to be the original of all things.At SW 12th Avenue and Flagler Street is the epicenter for where Cuban migrants first arrived many decades ago."They came here first in big numbers before Calle Ocho," historian Paul George said.During the late 1950s and early 1960s, the area flourished with shops, stores and restaurants, all of them catering to the early Cuban exiles."This is where your...
