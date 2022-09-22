MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved $85M budget to help make the county more affordable.These funds are aimed to build more affordable housing units, as well as help residents that are behind on their mortgage, homeowners' insurance, utilities and rent. "There has always been a need for affordable housing," says developer Raul Rodriguez. "Of course, the demand is higher now than ever before." Rodriguez has dedicated his life to keeping Miami affordable. He owns the Lil Abner Mobile Home Park in Sweetwater and the Lil Abner 1 apartment complex—all for residents over 55, and it's under affordable housing....

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO