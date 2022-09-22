ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Bensalem Township Awarded $250,000 Grant For Upgrades to Local Park

 3 days ago

The park will now see several renovations to make it a more enjoyable place to visit.Image via iStock.

A local township was recently awarded a large grant to fix up a community park that is used by a large portion of the community. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the grant for the Bensalem Patch.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has recently awarded Bensalem Township with a grant worth $250,000. The funds therein will be used for a further development of Bensalem Township Community Park.

Some of the projects that will soon be undertaken include the construction of pedestrian walkways, splash pad and stormwater management measures, as well as several landscaping projects.

A portion of the fund will be coming from the ederal American Rescue Plan Act. It is a part of the State Parks and Outdoor Recreation Program, of which the Bucks County park was chosen for renovations and add-ons to make it a more enjoyable stay for locals and visitors alike.

Read more about the DCNR grant at the Bensalem Patch.

