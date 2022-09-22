Graduate of Holland-Based High School Now Teaches Alongside Her Daughter in Philadelphia

The mother-daughter duo will continue to teach at the Philadelphia school. Image via Tanner G. Duckrey Elementary

A teacher with Bucks County roots recently started working with her new coworker at a Philadelphia elementary school: her daughter. Kristen A. Graham wrote about the family affair for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Renee Schreiner, a first-grade teacher at Tanner G. Duckrey Elementary in the city, has been in love with teaching her whole life. Her passion for education spread to her children, and now the elementary school’s latest teacher is Caitlin Schreiner. To lessen any confusion, Renee is referred to as Mrs. Schreiner, and Caitlin is Ms. Schreiner.

The elder Schreiner spent her formative years in Bucks County, graduating from Villa Joseph Marie High School in Holland. It was in the Bucks County school that she developed her love of teaching. Now, she gets to work alongside her daughter in their chosen professions.

“She’s always wanted to be a teacher, even with the challenges and changes in the profession,” Renee said of her daughter. “She wasn’t discouraged, and I really never have been.”