ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Comments / 3

Related
CNN

Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)

Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Hyundai Santa Fe#U S News#Consumer Reports#Suv#Vehicles#U S News World Report#The Hyundai Palisade#Kia Telluride Hyundai#Chevrolet
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?

Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat.  What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway

The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
FORD, KY
MotorBiscuit

Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked

Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best and Worst Car Brands

There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
CARS
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

140K+
Followers
34K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy