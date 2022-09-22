Read full article on original website
3 Reliable Midsize SUVs to Seek out and 1 to Skip
These reliable midsize SUVs to look for include the 2022 Honda Passport, Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Nissan Murano. The post 3 Reliable Midsize SUVs to Seek out and 1 to Skip appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Only Recommends 1 Kia Midsize Three-Row SUV
Find out which Kia midsize three-row SUV Consumer Reports recommends, and which it doesn't. The post Consumer Reports Only Recommends 1 Kia Midsize Three-Row SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
7 Best Midsize SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News
Shopping for a midsize SUV? You're in luck. Read more here to get the inside scoop on U.S. News' best midsize SUVs of 2022. The post 7 Best Midsize SUVs of 2022 According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why your car's speedometer goes up to 160 mph (even when your car can't)
Apple recently revealed a new version of its CarPlay system for vehicles, which include gauges like speedometers. But even Apple, the company that cast aside tradition when it reinvented phones, music players and headphones, bows to convention when it comes to speedometers. It displayed a classically-styled speedometer that reached 160 mph, an auto industry norm.
The 10 vehicles most likely targeted for catalytic converter theft, and what cops are doing about it
As catalytic converter thefts have increased dramatically, police agencies are focusing on prevention for some of the most commonly targeted vehicles.
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram
Only one full-size pickup is selling more this year than in 2021. And it's not Ford, Chevy, or Ram. Guess which one. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Increased Sales This Year And It’s Not Ford, Chevy, or Ram appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used
It's no secret that the new and used car market is still wonky. In fact, 7 out of 10 of the best-selling new cars are cheaper than their used counterparts. Check out the data. The post These 7 Best-Selling Cars In the U.S. Are Cheaper New Than Used appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions
Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
These Are the 7 Safest Used Midsize SUVs to Buy for Yourself – and Let Your Teen Drive
Want one of the safest used SUVs for teens that parents won't mind driving? These 7 SUVs fit the bill. The post These Are the 7 Safest Used Midsize SUVs to Buy for Yourself – and Let Your Teen Drive appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup
The Ford Explorer Sport Trac is a forgotten mid-size truck by Ford. What exactly is it? The post This Mid-Size Truck Is Ford’s Forgotten Pickup appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
Dodge loves interesting monikers, from the wild and crazy supercharged Hellcat powerplant to the Apache 6.4L engine. However, not all of Dodge’s engines are massive and powerful; little cars like the Dodge Dart and Chrysler 200 demanded a smaller powerplant. Enter the Tigershark, the Dodge and Chrysler antithesis of the fire-breathing Hellcat. What is a … The post What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked
Pontiac muscle cars like the GTO Judge and the 2006 Pontiac GTO are formidable cars. However, there are a couple other quick variations out there. The post Fastest Pontiac GTOs in History Ranked appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best and Worst Car Brands
There’s obviously no shortage of cars and trucks to choose from — and there’s no shortage of car ratings to help a prospective buyer. The choice of which one to buy often boils down to price and quality. After handing over their hard-earned dollars, buyers want a reliable car that does not break down or […]
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
