SPD's first open house since the pandemic held Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
Should Lane County be renamed Kalapuya County?
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
Cottage Grove receives $1.1 million to help boost tourism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
Mobile Medical Unit to provide healthcare services to Diamond Lake residents
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Starting in October, Aviva Health's Mobile Medical Services team will send one of its mobile medical units (MMU) to Diamond Lake, OR. On October 14th, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the MMU will serve health care services to the area which is Douglas County's most medically underserved.
Cow Creek Tribe plans controlled burns on Tribal Lands north of Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will be conducting a prescribed burn on Tribal land located just north of Myrtle Creek next week. The burn will occur on Monday and Tuesday, September 26th to the 27th in two different areas located between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5 (I-5).
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
Free neck and head cancer screenings at Bay Area Hospital this weekend
COOS BAY, Ore. — Bay Area Hospital will offer free head and neck screenings to the public this weekend. Volunteer dentists and physicians will be on hand with hundreds of patients expected. Doctors at the Bay Area Cancer Center in Coos Bay say head and neck cancers are easily...
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old
Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
Oregon travels to undefeated Washington State for Pac-12 showdown
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
Hayward Field Welcome Party kicks off Friday evening
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire
MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
5 inductees invited into North Bend High School's hall of fame
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Each year for more than 2 decades, new Bulldogs have been welcomed into the Hall of Fame at North Bend High School. Friday night, 5 new inductees received the honor. Eugene Holmes was among the school’s track team legends. He was the school’s first state...
