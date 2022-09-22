ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

SPD's first open house since the pandemic held Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department held its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Saturday, September 24th, offering up an opportunity for community interaction for the first time since 2019. At the open house, those in attendance were able to talk with officers, see the new...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Should Lane County be renamed Kalapuya County?

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Cottage Grove receives $1.1 million to help boost tourism

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove is getting just over $1-million from a grant aimed at increasing tourism. That money, $1.1-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan. It's going toward upgrades at Bohemia Park downtown. Including a new entry plaza. This is in addition to...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires

Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
MISSING: Grants Pass police searching for endangered 13-year-old

Grants Pass, ORE. — The Grants Pass Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing endangered juvenile. 13-year-old Malykai Trevino was last seen by his parent around 10:30 last night, when he snuck out of his residence. Malykai is about 5'9" and 140 lbs...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Cedar Creek Fire containment increases as weather slows down fire spread

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Warmer and drier weather has slowed down the Cedar Creek Fire and firefighters have been successful in their mop up operations, fire officials say. These operations include extinguishing hot spots, breaking apart smoldering debris, and cutting snags and fire weakened trees along the western edge of the fire.
OAKRIDGE, OR
Hayward Field Welcome Party kicks off Friday evening

EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
EUGENE, OR
Rare white hawk found near Rum Creek fire

MERLIN — Fires can often displace and even injure wildlife miles from the blaze's actual footprint, as demonstrated by a truly remarkable encounter between the Rum Creek fire's firefighting commander and a rare, white-feathered Red Tailed hawk. The hawk was rescued after showing signs of distress and taken to...
MERLIN, OR
5 inductees invited into North Bend High School's hall of fame

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Each year for more than 2 decades, new Bulldogs have been welcomed into the Hall of Fame at North Bend High School. Friday night, 5 new inductees received the honor. Eugene Holmes was among the school’s track team legends. He was the school’s first state...
NORTH BEND, OR

