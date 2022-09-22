ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House Democrats to pass major policing bill following 'soft on crime' allegations

By Misty Severi
 3 days ago

D emocratic members of the House of Representatives are hoping to pass a major policing bill Thursday, ahead of the midterm elections , after earning a reputation for being soft on crime .

The "Invest to Protect Act" aims to provide additional federal funding for policing activities in small police forces that have no more than 125 police officers. The funds are intended to equip smaller forces with body cameras and "de-escalation" training aimed at avoiding death or injury during a confrontation.

The bill will also provide mental health resources and allow funds to be used for recruiting purposes, according to Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who is sponsoring the bill.

“The bipartisan Invest to Protect Act is about investing in good policing, and protecting our families and our officers," Gottheimer said in a statement Wednesday. "It will ensure that local departments, in New Jersey and communities across our country, have what they need to recruit and retain the finest officers, to provide training, and invest in providing mental health resources. I’m proud to have worked closely with Republicans, Democrats, and a broad spectrum of stakeholders to make real progress for public safety."

The bill comes less than two months before the midterm elections , and vulnerable Democrats hope to use the bipartisan act to counter claims of being soft on crime as the nation sees a spike in crime rates.

The bill is one aspect of a larger public safety legislative package. Three other bills in the package will get votes on Thursday, including one that would establish a Department of Justice program that trains police departments on how to investigate shootings; one that would make it easier to create mental health emergency response units; and one that would create federal grants for violence intervention programs, according to Reuters.

If passed by the House, the bipartisan bills will go to the Senate, where they will need 60 votes to pass.

Comments / 1

♉ Taurus
2d ago

Nice try. We all know democrats want to defund the police, abolish the police, and reimagine the police or whatever you want to call it. Midterms are coming now they want to change their tune. It's not going to work.

Reply
3
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

