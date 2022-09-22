ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Debuts Razor Cut Mullet In New Photo Shoot

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 3 days ago
Photo: NBC

Demi Lovato has had everyone talking this summer with the release of their pop-punk album HOLY FVCK. Now, on the first day of fall (September 22nd), she's kicking off the changing of seasons by debuting a bold new cut.

The talented singer has recently graced the cover of SPIN magazine to open up about her cathartic new album and show off a razor-cut mullet in the photos. Demi paired the cool cut with head-to-toe black and red leather and dark, bold makeup.

Demi's boyfriend, musician Jutes, also hopped into the comment section to show some support for the stunning photos. "Baddest of all time," he wrote. "Brb hyperventilating."

Photos aside, Demi has been getting real about her time as a child star on shows like Barney & Friends, and various Disney Channel projects like Camp Rock and Sonny with a Chance. She continued to do so in this new interview with SPIN.

“I’ll always look at child stardom, at what I went through, as something traumatic for me,” Lovato told the magazine. “No child should ever be in the limelight. It’s too much pressure. There’s an absence of childhood that you never get to experience. It makes things confusing because you develop problems from that experience, whether it’s addiction or trust issues or financial stress. It follows you into adulthood.”

She also explained why this new rock era feels particularly good. "I’ve been a kind of musical chameleon over the past few years,” Lovato said. “I’ve tried on different things, made music of different genres, but this is the one that clicks for me. This is the one that I love the most. It’s where my future lies.”

You can read the full interview here.

Demi Lovato
