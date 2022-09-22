ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan apologises to avoid contempt charges

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1RDe_0i5pLsTV00
World News

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has apologised in court for his outburst against a female judge during a rally last month that was seen as a threat to the judiciary and judges in general.

The apology, an option envisaged under the Pakistani legal system, may allow Khan to stay out of jail and avoid contempt charges.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April, has been campaigning for early elections and claims he was toppled under a US conspiracy.

The development comes days after Pakistani police were ordered by a judge to drop terrorism charges against Khan in a separate case over threats to the same judge and also to police.

I am ready to apologise ... if the court thinks that I have crossed a line. I assure the court that this won’t happen again in the future

The legal cases followed a speech Khan gave in the capital, Islamabad, during which he vowed to bring a lawsuit against the Islamabad police chief and a judge for allowing police to question Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff at Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf political party.

Khan made the controversial remarks after being told Gill had allegedly been tortured by police following his arrest on charges of inciting troops to mutiny.

During the August rally, Khan at one point directed his comments at Judge Zeba Chaudhry, saying: “You also get ready for it, we will also take action against you.”

Khan, a former cricket star turned politician who became premier in 2018, is currently on bail, which shields him from arrest in several cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8T9e_0i5pLsTV00
Pakistani opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan addresses his party supporters during a rally in Peshawar, Pakistan, on September 6 (Mohammad Sajjad/AP) (AP)

“I am ready to apologise … if the court thinks that I have crossed a line,” Khan said as he appeared before the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.

“I assure the court that this won’t happen again in the future,” he added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said Khan’s gesture was appreciated but that the former prime minister needs to submit his apology in writing before October 3, at which point Minallah would review the text and decide whether to drop the contempt case.

Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, who is not related to Judge Chaudhry, later told reporters Khan’s apology would be submitted in writing to the court shortly.

Dozens of Khan’s supporters had gathered outside the court building to cheer him on and hundreds of police were deployed to prevent violence and to keep the crowd from pushing its way into the court.

Since his ousting, Khan has alleged — without providing evidence — that Pakistan’s powerful military took part in an alleged US plot to oust him.

Washington, and the government of Khan’s successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, have denied the allegation.

Mr Sharif has also rejected Khan’s demand, saying elections will be held on time next year.

In recent weeks, authorities have levelled several cases against Khan — including one for defying a ban on rallies.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
newschain

Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward, who died on Sunday, appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, before launching a TV career and fronting the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.
POLITICS
newschain

Second teenager arrested after boy fatally stabbed outside school gates

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his school gates, police have said. Khayri McLean died in hospital after an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday. West...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Imran Khan
newschain

King Charles pictured with red box for the first time

King Charles has been pictured with his red box for the first time. The image, taken last week, shows the King carrying out official government duties in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Red boxes contain papers from government ministers in the UK and the realms, as well as...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf#Cricket#Pakistani
newschain

Moscow-held regions of Ukraine vote on whether to join Russia

Voting has begun in Moscow-held regions of Ukraine on referendums to become part of Russia, Russian-backed officials there said. The Kremlin-orchestrated referendums, which have been widely denounced by Ukraine and the West as shams without any legal force, are seen as a step toward annexing the territories by Russia. The...
POLITICS
newschain

More than 1,000 people cross the Channel in small boats

More than 1,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats the day after the total for the year exceeded 30,000, according to Government figures. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 21 boats were intercepted on Thursday carrying 1,150 people. This is the third highest daily figure in 2022...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported on Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
newschain

Russia’s call-up splits EU as Ukraine says it shows weakness

Russia’s rush to mobilise hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said on Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
POLITICS
newschain

Tories warn Scots will be ‘left behind’ without income tax cuts by SNP ministers

Tories have warned that Scotland risks “being left behind” if SNP ministers at Holyrood fail to match the tax-cutting proposals being introduced in the rest of the UK. While SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford condemned as “nonsense” Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of measures, Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont urged the Scottish Government to adopt similar “radical” proposals.
INCOME TAX
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy