Bologna Mask
3d ago
Should of treated your staff better and not mandated what they do or don’t inject into their bodies. Morons.
MyNorthwest.com
Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence
A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
2 men sentenced for brutal 2018 murder of woman on federal land near Spanaway
Two men were sentenced in U.S. District Court on Friday for their roles in a brutal 2018 murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land near Spanaway, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. 53-year-old Bobbie Anson Pease was sentenced to 26 years in prison for second-degree murder and being a felon...
The Suburban Times
Deputy Watson joins Pierce County Jail
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Please join us in congratulating Corrections Deputy Watson on graduating from the Corrections Officers Academy yesterday. We couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team at the jail and we are thankful he has chosen to serve the community here in Pierce County.
valleyrecord.com
Molotov cocktails, opioid battles, and a guy drugging a minor | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode: A Renton man pleads guilty to threatening to burn down a Seattle police union building; Auburn is among cities that could receive money to fight the opioid epidemic; and a Black Diamond man pleads guilty to child molestation and assault after administering homemade chemicals to his daughter.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Amid spike in suicides, King County Jail to restore visits, services
SEATTLE — King County Jail conditions that exacerbate isolation and increase the risk for suicide could see potential fixes beginning in the next two weeks, though some changes would stretch into the next year, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine and the county’s jail director. Constantine is...
Chronicle
Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children
A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
Chronicle
'You Are a Coward': Family of Woman Murdered on JBLM Blasts Killer During His Sentencing
In Tacoma's federal courthouse on Friday, Deborah Jackson turned from the podium to face her daughter's killer. After four years of hearings she wanted no apology, Jackson only wanted her words to never leave the man's mind. "I hope when you die, you go straight to torment," Jackson told Bobbie...
KOMO News
Local Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting
SEATTLE, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m ok. I understand things happen...
Pierce County deputies recover motorcycle, several bicycles stolen in Spanaway residential burglary
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies recovered a motorcycle and several bicycles that were stolen in a residential burglary in Spanaway on Tuesday, the sheriff’s department announced. According to the department, deputies were called to the burglary in the 19900 block of 13th Avenue East. The victim was out of...
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
KOMO News
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
gigharbornow.org
Gig Harbor blotter: Suspect caught when stolen Prius loses its charge
Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police apprehended a shoplifting suspect on Sept. 16 after the stolen Toyota Prius the suspect was driving ran out of gas and lost its charge.
KHQ Right Now
Man accused of shooting trooper held on $1 million bond
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper is being held on a $1 million bond. Right now the trooper is in the hospital in Seattle recovering. For more information, click here.
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
Yakima Herald Republic
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police
‘50% was a mistake’: Seattle City Council abandoned the idea of defunding police. As Seattle City Council considers police department funding, calls for defunding by 50% two years ago begin to fade. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log...
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
