Pierce County, WA

Bologna Mask
3d ago

Should of treated your staff better and not mandated what they do or don’t inject into their bodies. Morons.

MyNorthwest.com

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort...
KENT, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputy Watson joins Pierce County Jail

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Please join us in congratulating Corrections Deputy Watson on graduating from the Corrections Officers Academy yesterday. We couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team at the jail and we are thankful he has chosen to serve the community here in Pierce County.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Amid spike in suicides, King County Jail to restore visits, services

SEATTLE — King County Jail conditions that exacerbate isolation and increase the risk for suicide could see potential fixes beginning in the next two weeks, though some changes would stretch into the next year, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine and the county’s jail director. Constantine is...
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Local Auburn residents react to recent triple shooting

SEATTLE, Wash. — James Bradley was walking his dog in an Auburn neighborhood Friday night when he heard gunshots. Police say three people were shot. One died on the scene, the other two were sent to the hospital. “I’m a little rattled, and I’m ok. I understand things happen...
AUBURN, WA
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor blotter: Suspect caught when stolen Prius loses its charge

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police apprehended a shoplifting suspect on Sept. 16 after the stolen Toyota Prius the suspect was driving ran out of gas and lost its charge.
