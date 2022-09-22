ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Kan. Capitol plaque honors former U.S Senator Pat Roberts

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday unveiled the Walk of Honor plaque dedicated to former Senator Pat Roberts. The Walk of Honor is located within the sidewalks surrounding the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center grounds. It features people who are major figures on a state and national level and have a significant connection to Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kansas Society
State
Utah State
Little Apple Post

Kansas poll: Kelly holds narrow lead over Schmidt

TOPEKA — A new poll of likely Kansas voters released Wednesday indicated Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly held a narrow lead over Republican nominee Derek Schmidt in a heated contest to be decided in less than two months. Kelly, who is seeking a second term as governor, was favored by...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Schmidt
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joan Wagnon
Person
Laura Kelly
Little Apple Post

🎥 New York sues Donald Trump alleging years of financial fraud

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general sued former President Donald Trump and his company Wednesday, alleging business fraud involving some of their most prized assets, including properties in Manhattan, Chicago and Washington, D.C. (Click below to watch the news conference) Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit, filed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Legislature#Trans Women#Kansas Republican Party#Politics State#Politics Governor#Racism#Gop#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Equality Kansas#Lgbtq
Little Apple Post

KDHE: COVID case numbers down over the past week

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,779 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday September 21, for a total of 875,854 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since September 14, for a total of 9,079. The increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
BONDURANT, IA
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy