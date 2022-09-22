ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Hays Post

Report: 'Unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. schools

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said.
FLORIDA STATE
Hays Post

Governors races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

Topeka, Kan. (AP) — Governors races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, which candidate wins a state’s top executive post could be pivotal for the nation’s political future. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself in...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas AG candidates split on voter fraud, abortion, immigration

TOPEKA — Republican and Democratic candidates for Kansas attorney general clashed on immigration issues, women’s rights and voting laws during their first debate Thursday, held at the Wichita Crime Commission Forum. Both candidates said the federal government failed to do enough about immigration. GOP candidate Kris Kobach said...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

New memorial at Kansas Statehouse honors Gold Star families

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Friday honored Kansas Gold Star Families with the unveiling of the permanent monument on the grounds of the Kansas State Capitol Visitors Center. A Gold Star Family is the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. The monument honors the families of the more than 6,500 Kansas heroes.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Gov. celebrates legacy of Amelia Earhart with statue unveiling

ATCHISON – Governor Laura Kelly Saturday joined the Amelia Earhart Foundation in honoring its namesake with a statue unveiling ceremony. The bronze statue, located at the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, is the sister statue of the one that was installed in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol in July, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

A move in Congress could cut off a hike in postal rates

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves wants to head off an increase in postal rates. Graves, a Republican, co-sponsors legislation that would direct the Postal Regulatory Commission to rethink the authority it gave the United States Postal Service to raise rates. “Americans are paying more for...
MISSOURI STATE
Hays Post

KOERNER: Advance health care planning

If your loved one was incapacitated today would you be prepared to make decisions for them? A recent K-State news service announcement offered information on talking with your loved ones about end of life decisions. It’s the conversation no one wants to talk about. However, this is so important if you or a loved one would ever become incapacitated, permanently or temporarily, to know what that person would want. It is difficult to make decisions when you are under stress or grieving so having those conversations before hand can help relieve some of that stress.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Hays Post

Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients

KANSAS CITY– A former physician pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to falsely certifying that products and tests were medically necessary for more than 2,000 Medicare and Medicaid patients in Missouri whom he never met or examined, according to the United State's Attorney. “This physician violated his oath and...
MISSOURI STATE
Hays Post

Worker shortage forcing closure of Kansas nursing homes

WICHITA — Kansas finds itself in a budding nursing home crisis. A lack of workers and money troubles forced dozens of nursing homes and assisted living centers to close their doors during the pandemic, and more look doomed to follow. Homes that remain open stand more than twice as...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
IOWA STATE
Hays Post

Wanted Kan. suspect survived police chase crash in stolen SUV

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas suspect on multiple requested charges after a chase in a stolen SUV. Shortly before midnight Wednesday, a deputy observed a white 2005 Infiniti QX56 in the 3300 block of SE 6th Street in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The driver later identified as Julie A. Wise, 27, of Topeka, drove away northbound on SE Rice Road at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Another one-goal shutout for the Tiger women in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State women's soccer team notched its second-straight 1-0 win of the weekend on Sunday at Missouri Western. It was the sixth 1-0 shutout of the season for the Tigers as they imposed their strong defensive will on yet another opponent. Fort Hays State moved to 7-0-3 overall with all wins this season by shutout, and 2-0-1 in the MIAA. Missouri Western moved to 3-4-3 overall and 1-1-1 in the MIAA.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏐 Tigers fall in five at Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team fell in five sets Saturday (Sept. 24) at Missouri Western, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, 21-25, 7-15. The Tigers (6-8, 1-5 MIAA) led the way in kills, service aces and blocks, but the Griffons (4-9, 1-4 MIAA) built enough of an edge in offense to take the match.
HAYS, KS
