Salem, NH

Eater

Doughnut Cheeseburgers Land in Newton as a Classic Diner Expands Again

Donut Villa Diner, one of Greater Boston’s top doughnut shops, just brought its doughnut cheeseburgers and Bloody Marys to Newtonville. As it grows, Donut Villa Diner continues to up the ante: While the decades-old Malden original serves only breakfast and lunch, last year’s Cambridge expansion added dinner and booze. Location number three, which opened early this week at 344 Walnut St., Newton, keeps the full liquor license and dinner menu while adding new menu items like crab cakes and hanger steak and dropping a word from the name: It’s simply “Donut Villa,” here.
NEWTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
IPSWICH, MA
CNBC

These are the 10 best family-friendly U.S. cities in 2022 based on academic excellence, outdoor space and more

In August, Opendoor, a digital platform for residential real estate, released a new survey that revealed the best family-friendly cities in the country. Opendoor's family-friendly cities and towns were identified by analyzing and averaging the number of places tagged with phrases like: community center, garden, museum, park, picnic site, playground, school, swimming pool, and supermarket within three miles of one of their brokerages.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

Young bear in Manchester tree tranquilized; brought to Kilham Bear Center

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A young bear that was in a Manchester tree on Saturday morning was tranquilized and relocated. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified around 8:30 a.m. by Manchester police of a bear that was in a tree at the intersection of Hanover and Beech streets.
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Battle for Newbury encampment returns

Newbury— Itching for a good fight but just don’t want to get hurt or even involved?. The Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm will play host to a two day long Revolutionary War encampment that includes battle re-enactments and period correct sutlers, demonstrations, and vendors. The event known as the Battle for...
NEWBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Two men with the same name: Bill Hen One and Two

In the late 1800s, there were two men in Wilmington each named William Henry Carter. Both were prominent men. One lived on High Street and was an officer of the Boston and Maine Railroad. He was town clerk for many years around the time of the Civil War, and also served as selectman and on the school committee.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

To Comply With New State Trash Regulations, Residents Will Need To Pay $10 For Mattress & Box Spring Pick-Up Beginning November 1

WILMINGTON, MA — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has added Mattresses and Textiles to the list of items banned for disposal in municipal trash as part of a goal to reduce disposal tonnages statewide by 30% over the next 10 years. In Massachusetts, over 600,000 mattresses are disposed of in the municipal trash stream annually and textiles make up over 5% of the trash disposed of annually.
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Harvard house for sale was once part of 13-acre apple, peach orchard

New homeowners could soon be enjoying their own apples as the property is “nestled” among more than 50 of the fruit trees. A house for sale, located at 62 Westcott Road in Harvard, was once part of a 13-acre apple, blueberry and peach orchard. The 4-bed, 2.5-bath house is listed for $960,000. It is listed by Jennifer Gavin Russo at Compass.
HARVARD, MA
