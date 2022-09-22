ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

🎥 A Day in the Life: Sleep Haven

Welcome to Hutch Post’s new feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
HAVEN, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Update: Newton Fire/EMS fighting hot spots after apartment fire

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — As of 7:09 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, the City of Newton says Newton Fire/EMS is still fighting hot spots at an apartment complex that caught fire earlier in the day. According to the city, the fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 W. 12th St. It […]
NEWTON, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Hutchinson, KS
Government
City
Hutchinson, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Brown, Easter, Roberts new K-State Connected 'Cats

MANHATTAN — Members of a new group of Kansas State University student leaders are sharing their K-State stories around the state. The Connected 'Cats are a new class of students who are providing leadership during the presidential community visits. The presidential initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State is visiting nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Toy Run scheduled for Nov. 20

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run will be on Sunday, November 20. In 2021, more than 500 motorcycles ran the usual route through Hutchinson from Main to 30th to K-61 and then to the Moose Lodge on Lorraine where the toys were dropped off. The run ended with a chili feed and a live auction.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 24

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Animal shelters across Kansas participating in “Empty the Shelters”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Animal shelters across the state of Kansas are participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Oct. 8. “Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event, having helped 117,716 pets find loving homes since 2016. The event promotes a national call for […]
WICHITA, KS
mcpcity.com

Water to drain in Lakeside Park

McPHERSON — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, the City of McPherson will be draining the waterway in Lakeside Park in order to install new drainage ports. At this time, the McPherson City Commission has made no decision regarding the potential retaining wall repairs in the area. However, the draining now will allow for port construction that will aid the process if it is needed in the future, regardless of what decision is made.
MCPHERSON, KS
KSN News

One hurt in south Wichita duplex fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was hurt in a duplex fire late Friday morning in south Wichita. It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from a duplex. A man in his 30s was treated for […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newton Chili Cook-Off is Saturday

NEWTON, Kan. — The City of Newton will host its 16th annual United Way Chili Cook-Off Saturday starting at 11:30 a.m. The event is held to raise money to make a difference for thousands of individuals in Harvey County. Attendance is typically more than 1,000 to taste chili entries from more than 20 booths hosted by nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, governments and more.
NEWTON, KS
KWCH.com

Multiple traffic citations issued at busy intersection in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Thursday released the number of citations issued at the intersection of K-96 and Rock Road. Traffic Section and Patrol North officers issued 38 citations for failing to stop at a red light. Officers issued seven citations for texting while driving. Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, and two were notices to appear for driving on a suspended license.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Gov. Kelly wants to open new juvenile correctional facility in Wichita area

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to open a new juvenile correctional facility in the Wichita area. The Democratic governor, who is up for reelection in November, revealed the plan for a facility in Sedgwick County during a Thursday interview with The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. She said she would propose the project in her next budget if she is reelected.
Hutch Post

Law enforcement officers take Jiu-Jitsu training

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Thirty-eight law enforcement officers representing Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Washington, completed a one week intensive Gracie University Jiu-Jitsu instructor certification program at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC). “Our mission is to train and equip Kansas law enforcement officers with quality resources to handle potentially...
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

