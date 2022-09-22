ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK ministers give green light to new North Sea oil and gas operations

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vpgqn_0i5pKu8K00
Financial News

Climate campaigners are threatening legal action after the UK Government gave its backing to an expansion of oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is now expected to undertake a new round of oil and gas licensing early next month.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said that could lead to more than 100 new licences being granted, which he claimed could “safeguard” UK energy supplies and support more than 70,000 jobs in Scotland.

But environmental campaigners reacted angrily to the announcement, made by Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

The support for new licensing comes as the UK Government seeks to increase domestic energy production in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has led to increased volatility across the sector.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z3KpL_0i5pKu8K00
Business and Energy Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg made clear improving energy security was an ‘absolute priority’ for the UK Government. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “In light of Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority.”

He said new Prime Minister Liz Truss had made clear her determination for the UK to be a net energy exporter by 2040, and added: “To get there we will need to explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production.”

Greenpeace accused the UK Government of “pandering to outdated, fringe fossil fuel interests”.

Philip Evans, an energy security campaigner with the group, said: “New fossil fuel licences are the opposite of energy security.

“We believe this licensing round is unlawful and we’ll be looking at taking legal action.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland also made its opposition clear, with campaigner Freya Aitchison saying: “In ploughing forward with this new licensing round, the UK Government is effectively denying the reality of the climate emergency.”

She said “devastating climate impacts” being seen in recent flooding in Pakistan, typhoons in Japan and this summer’s record breaking heatwave in the UK are “being driven by burning fossil fuels”.

Ms Aitchison called on the Scottish Government to “stand up to these reckless plans to expand fossil fuels and hand out permits for oil and gas companies to explore and drill in the North Sea”.

She insisted: “These plans will lock us into a climate-destroying energy system for decades to come, entrenching reliance on this volatile industry in places like Aberdeen, and leaving people all across Scotland exposed to rocketing energy bills.”

However Mr Jack said the UK Government is working to ensure security of energy supply and “exploring the further potential of the North Sea is crucial to this”.

He said: “This new round of oil and gas licensing, which is expected to lead to more than 100 new licences, will not only safeguard our domestic supply and protect UK households, businesses and public services from volatile global prices, it will also support more than 70,000 energy sector jobs in Scotland.

“Supporting this sector has always been a vital part of our net-zero strategy, ensuring we have energy resilience while investing in renewable sources such as wind, tidal and solar power.”

New oil and gas fields do not present a timely solution to the current energy price crisis, nor our energy security needs

Scottish Net Zero and Energy Secretary Michael Matheson stressed the Scottish Government position is “clear that unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not consistent with our climate obligations”.

He added: “It is alarming that the UK Government appears to believe that licensing of more than 100 new oil and gas fields will not ‘materially impact’ the ability of the UK to reach net-zero by 2050, and reckless to believe that this approach is in any way consistent with our climate obligations.”

Mr Matheson said it is “deeply frustrating” that calls for four-nation discussions on the issue were “ignored” by the UK Government, and Scottish ministers were not given advance sight of the plans despite them having a “fundamental bearing on securing a just transition for our oil and gas sector”.

He added: “Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine only serves to highlight the importance of accelerating the transition to renewable energy sources.

“New oil and gas fields do not present a timely solution to the current energy price crisis, nor our energy security needs.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Alister Jack
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
newschain

Drag performer George Ward, known as Cherry Valentine, dies aged 28

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward, who died on Sunday, appeared on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, before launching a TV career and fronting the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Second teenager arrested after boy fatally stabbed outside school gates

A second teenager has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed outside his school gates, police have said. Khayri McLean died in hospital after an attack near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday. West...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russia pounds Ukrainian cities as Kremlin organises votes in occupied areas

Russian forces launched new strikes on Ukrainian cities as Kremlin-orchestrated votes continued in occupied regions of Ukraine to pave the way for their annexation by Moscow. Zaporizhzhia governor Oleksandr Starukh said the Russians targeted infrastructure facilities in the Dnieper River city, and one of the missiles hit an apartment building, killing one person and injuring seven others.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Sea Oil#Oil And Gas#Energy Security#Business Industry#Linus Business#Uk#Scottish#Business And Energy#Uk Government#Russian#Greenpeace
newschain

King Charles pictured with red box for the first time

King Charles has been pictured with his red box for the first time. The image, taken last week, shows the King carrying out official government duties in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace. Red boxes contain papers from government ministers in the UK and the realms, as well as...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Scotland
newschain

Tories warn Scots will be ‘left behind’ without income tax cuts by SNP ministers

Tories have warned that Scotland risks “being left behind” if SNP ministers at Holyrood fail to match the tax-cutting proposals being introduced in the rest of the UK. While SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford condemned as “nonsense” Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s package of measures, Scottish Conservative MP John Lamont urged the Scottish Government to adopt similar “radical” proposals.
INCOME TAX
newschain

More than 1,000 people cross the Channel in small boats

More than 1,000 people crossed the English Channel in small boats the day after the total for the year exceeded 30,000, according to Government figures. The Ministry of Defence has confirmed that 21 boats were intercepted on Thursday carrying 1,150 people. This is the third highest daily figure in 2022...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Roger Waters cancels concerts in Poland amid row over comments on Ukraine war

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has cancelled concerts planned in Poland amid outrage over his stance on Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish media reported on Saturday. An official with the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Waters was scheduled to perform two concerts in April, said they would no longer take place.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Seoul says North Korea, China reopen freight train traffic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea and China resumed freight train service Monday following a five-month hiatus, South Korean officials said, as the North struggles to revive an economy battered by the pandemic, U.N. sanctions and other factors. The reopening came after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
TRAFFIC
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
157K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy