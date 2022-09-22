Designers Luke and Lucie Meier continue to playfully reinvent the meaning of tailoring for both womenswear and menswear in Jil Sander‘s latest Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. When the duo first started with the brand in 2018, they placed both womenswear and menswear collections together but soon split the collections apart believing that each needed its own special nurturing. Now five years after their debut, the designers have recombined them, understanding that the only way to create menswear is together with women’s. Despite the bit of rain that changed the setting and required the models to carry umbrellas while walking, the collection stood its own with the elegance and elongated silhouettes brought to life on the runway.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 18 HOURS AGO