hypebeast.com
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
hypebeast.com
Take a Ride With YMC x Barbour International
British label YMC is steeped in heritage. Since its inception in 1995, Fraser Moss and Jimmy Collins have defined their brand through workwear staples with military inspirations. The U.K. trailblazer has withstood the test of time through quality craftsmanship and masterful techniques, while remaining relevant in the contemporary world with its collaborations – recently enlisting the heritage sportswear label Umbro for a rugby-inspired team-up.
hypebeast.com
Due Diligence Releases Its New Collection for Fall/Winter 2022
British-based streetwear brand Due Diligence continues to lay the foundation for its development with the release of its new collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Unlocking the next wave of drops for the brand, the collection is titled “Chapter 3.”. Featured heavily in the collection mix is a range of cozy...
hypebeast.com
Bauer X Unveils "Bauer 101" Core Collection and IRAK Collab
Following its launch with a Don C collaboration, hockey brand, Bauer, has returned with a core collection and IRAK collaboration for its Bauer X line. Dubbed “Bauer 101,” the two-part core collection is centered around a back-to-school aesthetic, representing Bauer’s history and street sense. A binary color...
hypebeast.com
Rhuigi Villaseñor’s Debut Collection for BALLY SS23 Might Be the Break That Enlivens the Brand
Making his solo splash in the fashion industry – back in 2015 – as the founder of the prolifically rising label, Rhude, Rhuigi Villaseñor has garnered the attention and accolades that many burgeoning designers strive for. As a result of his namesake label’s continued success, he eventually raised an eyebrow of the Swiss luxury fashion house BALLY.
hypebeast.com
A Better Mistake Makes Its MFW Debut
Welcoming another fresh face to the fashion month agenda, A Better Mistake is added to the list of emerging names making their showcase debut. As the Spring/Summer 2023 season makes its way into the Italian fashion capital, the gender-fluid label lands with a multidisciplinary event stormed by influential dancers from the city’s Teatro alla Scala.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
hypebeast.com
Jil Sander Refocuses Its SS23 Collection on Sensible Unisex Tailoring
Designers Luke and Lucie Meier continue to playfully reinvent the meaning of tailoring for both womenswear and menswear in Jil Sander‘s latest Spring/Summer 2023 runway show at Milan Fashion Week. When the duo first started with the brand in 2018, they placed both womenswear and menswear collections together but soon split the collections apart believing that each needed its own special nurturing. Now five years after their debut, the designers have recombined them, understanding that the only way to create menswear is together with women’s. Despite the bit of rain that changed the setting and required the models to carry umbrellas while walking, the collection stood its own with the elegance and elongated silhouettes brought to life on the runway.
hypebeast.com
Gr10k Partners With Salomon for a Quest Low Collaboration
There’s plenty of newness from Salomon to be excited about. The French sports equipment manufacturing company just underwent its first visual rebrand in 12 years and debuted a new MM6 Maison Margiela collaboration at Milan Fashion Week, and now it has just announced its newest Quest Low collaboration alongside Gr10k.
hypebeast.com
Nothing Unveils New Ear (Stick) Earbuds
Following the highly-anticipated launch of its debut ear (1) and Phone (1) offerings, Carl Pei‘s young consumer tech company, Nothing, has now officially introduced its third product offering, the “Ear (stick).” Appearing at designer Chet Lo‘s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, details so far are limited with only the cylindrical charging case visible in the teaser images.
hypebeast.com
Highs and Lows' HAL STUDIOS® Reunites with ASICS For Second GEL-1130 Collab
Following a wildly popular first collab that dropped in April, Australian sneaker boutique Highs and Lows‘ in-house HAL STUDIOS® arm has linked back up with. for a second go-around with the GEL-1130. Continuing HAL STUDIOS®’ mission of “Design Thinking” — which the company describes as “an ongoing conversation, a series of case studies and collaborative projects” — the new GEL-1130 is inspired by the lush forests of Japan and the Shinto shrines that are often found within them.
hypebeast.com
Bottega Veneta SS23 Offers Dynamic Looks for Every Occassion
Matthieu Blazy continues to live up to his design prowess for the Spring/Summer 2023 Bottega Veneta collection at Milan Fashion Week. Arguably one of the most anticipated shows of the season, Blazy did not disappoint, capturing many walks of life in a concept he calls “the world in a small room.”
hypebeast.com
Raf Simons FW22 Campaign Is Unmistakably Intimate
When Raf Simons presented his Fall/Winter 2022, it was quite evident that the designer continues to elevate the ideals of high fashion in his own familiar style. While the collection showcased familiar materials, it was presented in various new silhouettes, some more form-fitting than his other signature oversized looks. Gearing up for the colder season, Raf Simons’ campaign is ready for cuffing season, highlighting a series of images of models in evidently intimate poses. Bodies are intertwined, wearing some of FW22’s most sleek pieces, prepping for the cooler weather.
hypebeast.com
You Can Cop Ye's Performance-Worn YZY SHDZ for $10K USD...Or $20 USD?
Originally slated to headline Rolling Loud Miami 2022 this past Summer, Ye instead did the most Ye thing ever and still popped out at the festival as a surprise guest for Lil Durk‘s set. He performed two songs including Hot Shit and Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1, and utilized the moment to debut his YZY SHDZ. And now high-end e-commerce and consignment platform Justin Reed has gotten its hands on the stage-worn pair and listed them for a whopping $10K USD.
hypebeast.com
A "Cream" Color Palette Hits the New Balance 9060
While New Balance certainly has kept the 550 at the forefront of its lifestyle offerings, the 9060, in its inaugural year, has also received plenty of attention. While the silhouette’s in-house colorways started simple, we’ve seen pastel and wild multicolored looks surface in recent weeks. Now, in an approach similar to the debut “Sea Salt” colorway, a “Cream” color palette has been revealed for the new sneaker.
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead and Dickies Launch "Artisanal Fabrication" Collection
To celebrate the opening of the new permanent Brain Dead Fabrications Silverlake location in partnership with Dickies, the duo is launching a new Artisanal Fabrications collection featuring a range of funky silhouettes merging Dickies’ workwear heritage with Brain Dead‘s out-of-the-box ideas and designs. Kicking off the upcoming series...
hypebeast.com
Depop Collaborators: Clouder Brings Audiences Into the Animated World of Stitch Through Screenprinting Workshop
Clouder lives in a technicolor world, constantly inspired by the lively scenes and colors around him and driven by a desire to manifest all of this into his designs. Clouder’s streetwear and lifestyle brand, Stitch, blew up on TikTok in 2019, creating an army of loyal supporters faster than the creative could have ever imagined. His original garments include outerwear, sweatshirts, graphic tees and more, depicting anime-inspired art and prints drawn by Clouder and created in collaboration with other artists.
hypebeast.com
POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) Unveils Its SS23 "5.0+" Collection
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, POST ARCHIVE FACTION (PAF) has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 “5.0+” collection. The South Korean label has extended its previous 5.0 range with an interpretation of its technical garment outlook with the theme of “TECHNICAL VACANCES.”. The SS23 “5.0+”...
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v2 MADE in USA Gets Styled With Olive and Beige Suede Uppers
With all the success that New Balance has gained ever since appointing Teddy Santis one of its newest creative directors, it’s likely that the sneaker world is going to see this duo work together for a long time. The brand continues to impress its fans with a vast array of MADE in USA footwear colorways, and the latest iteration to be added to the list is this two-toned New Balance 990v2.
hypebeast.com
Sapphire-Set H. Moser & Cie Streamliner Joins Bucherer BLUE Collection
H. Moser & Cie’s Streamliner continues to evolve, this time in its first gem-set variation as part of a collaboration with Swiss retailer, Bucherer. The Streamliner was introduced in 2020, coming at a time when brands were racing to introduce their own stainless steel sports watches hoping to mop up demand for waiting list overspill for pieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.
