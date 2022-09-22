Read full article on original website
DFW weather: High 90s, 'cold front' moving in by the end of the weekend
Near-record afternoon temps will be around this weekend. But some relief is on the horizon.
Two adults released from hospital, two children remain following Garland house explosion
It's been six weeks since a home exploded in Garland with six family members inside. Two children remain hospitalized.
Why American Airlines flies so frequently between DFW and Austin
DALLAS — Read this story in WFAA news partner the Dallas Business Journal. American Airlines Group Inc. operates more flights to Austin from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport than any other destination even though it may not be the most profitable route, according to flight data tracker Cirium. Fort Worth-based...
Report: Dallas officials weren't prepared for August flooding
DALLAS — Dallas city staff admitted in a new report the city was not fully prepared for the record rainfall and devastating floods on August 22. In a presentation to the city council Wednesday, Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz listed several areas where he says the city was underprepared:
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Neighbors, businesses prepare for State Fair of Texas opening day
DALLAS — Big Tex is now standing in the center of Fair Park. The grounds are starting to get busy in preparation for the State Fair of Texas, which kicks off on Sept. 30. “I’m very excited,” said neighbor Patsy Dotie. Dotie is among neighbors looking forward...
1 person dead after road rage shooting on North Texas freeway, police say
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) is investigating an incident where they say a person died after they were shot by another driver on a local freeway. The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old Rudy Marshall. Police said the incident happened just after 5:15 p.m. on Friday...
One person arrested after two-year-old killed in Bedford crash
BEDFORD, Texas — A 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Bedford and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police say the call came in at around 2:39 p.m. and that the crash occurred off northbound Highway 121 at the Cheek Sparger exit.
Allen ISD proposals for attendance realignment could mean big changes at elementary schools
ALLEN, Texas — Allen ISD may have to make some tough decisions soon to manage enrollment throughout its district. Presentations made to the Board of Trustees in May outlined enrollment forecasts and the process for adjusting elementary attendance boundaries. The adjustments could ultimately mean a couple elementary schools will be repurposed as other learning locations.
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
14-year-old dies after being found shot near Fair Park, police say
DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was found shot near the Fair Park area of Dallas early Sunday, police said. Police said they responded to a shooting around 1:25 a.m. in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way, less than a mile from Fair Park. According...
Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Dallas gas station, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a man suspected of shooting two people in a Dallas gas station parking lot, killing one of them. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) said 51-year-old Anthony Welcome has been charged with murder and taken to the Dallas County Jail. Police got a shooting...
Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area. Police said they got a call about a shooting on the 2800 block of Burger Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
Man dies after being struck by two vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A man was pronounced dead at a hit-and-run scene involving two vehicles in Dallas, police say. The police department said it happened at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue. The man was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck by...
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD superintendent the latest to step down from leadership role in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Another North Texas superintendent is stepping down from their role, adding to the growing list of shifts in leadership across the area. Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Robin Ryan announced Friday that he will retire after 38 years in the Texas public education system. Ryan...
Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County deputies found human remains in an open field in Dallas County in August connected to a woman reported missing earlier this month. The remains were found in the 1700 block of Hash Road on Aug. 7, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit have identified the remains as 26-year-old Sydney Palmer, who was reported missing September of last year.
