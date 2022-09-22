ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

Paige takes a hike at Bolder Adventure Park

We want to give you a better idea of what is really in store at Bolder Adventures…So we told Paige to "take a hike".... Literally. Paige gets a tour from sales and marketing director Emily Miller. For more information, go to BolderAdventurePark.com.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie

Food, fitness, and family fun – Your 172-acre epic adventure awaits to live grand in Grand Prairie. There is so much to see and do and it continues to grow!. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen shares how they’re expanding. Later, Hannah sat down with Mayor Jensen to talk...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
City
Dallas, TX
WFAA

Why American Airlines flies so frequently between DFW and Austin

DALLAS — Read this story in WFAA news partner the Dallas Business Journal. American Airlines Group Inc. operates more flights to Austin from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport than any other destination even though it may not be the most profitable route, according to flight data tracker Cirium. Fort Worth-based...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

EpicCentral food

Hannah shared a glimpse of some of the food options, but with a name like EpicCentral, you know there must be a lot more. One spot that combines food and fun is Chicken n' Pickle. EpicCentral creative director Zane King chats with Jane about what you can find there and...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Report: Dallas officials weren't prepared for August flooding

DALLAS — Dallas city staff admitted in a new report the city was not fully prepared for the record rainfall and devastating floods on August 22. In a presentation to the city council Wednesday, Director of Emergency Management Rocky Vaz listed several areas where he says the city was underprepared:
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
WFAA

Young man killed in South Dallas shooting, police say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department (DPD) and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to send them any information about a shooting in the South Dallas area. Police said they got a call about a shooting on the 2800 block of Burger Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

FlowaPalooza at Epic Waters

Paige made a splash by learning all about the upcoming FlowaPalooza world championships inside Epic Waters indoor waterpark. For more information, go to FlowaPalooza.com.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Dallas County Sheriff's Office investigating human remains found

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — Dallas County deputies found human remains in an open field in Dallas County in August connected to a woman reported missing earlier this month. The remains were found in the 1700 block of Hash Road on Aug. 7, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and the Dallas Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Unit have identified the remains as 26-year-old Sydney Palmer, who was reported missing September of last year.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

