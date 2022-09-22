Read full article on original website
When it comes to the massive "Grand Theft Auto 6" leak, it's kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest story in gaming in some time, Rockstar Games experienced a data breach that led to over 3GB worth of development footage from the latest game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series being revealed on Sunday, giving "GTA" fans a glimpse into details such as the setting of the game, as well as its main characters. And while the company has broken its silence and shared that the leak shouldn't affect the game's development in any kind of long-term way, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under the microscope. For instance, the leak has led some observers to make snide comments about the game's graphics despite the game not being anywhere close to finished. However, amidst all of the negatives, there have still been some notable positives.
"Grand Theft Auto" fans are enjoying a momentous weekend with the leak of some 90 videos of gameplay and other footage from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6" (via PC Gamer). Now, they're losing their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" videos and poring over them for insights on what the hotly anticipated next installment in the "GTA" franchise is going to be like.
Video games have a lot to balance. Smooth performance, consistently fun gameplay, and a solid story are just three things that some games have to achieve simultaneously. With the amount of variables that comprise a gaming experience it's easy for imperfections to arise. Even some of the biggest blockbusters can be vulnerable to controversy.
A factory reset of a PlayStation 4 – which may soon stop receiving new games – is usually a reliable option to fix whatever problems the console may have. Before taking this step, however, users need to do a few things to make setting up the console less of a hassle in the aftermath.
It hasn't been an easy road for "Overwatch 2" ahead of its upcoming release, and now, things have gotten even more complicated. The news of a key designer's departure from the project is yet another factor adding uncertainty to the conversation around the game. As for its trajectory up to...
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Media leaks are usually — more or less — a marketing ploy. It's just a fun way of teasing content before it's time to officially release a teaser trailer (also known as the worst kind of trailer of them all) that hints at the ACTUAL trailer that teases the movie. That is sometimes the case, but not always. Rockstar Games, the studio behind "Red Dead Redemption" and "Grand Theft Auto," suffered one such leak on Sept. 18th, 2022. The massive leak has fans losing their minds, as a three gigabyte file, full of in-game footage (comprised of 90 videos, to be precise, that add up to roughly 50 minutes worth of viewing) for Rockstar Games' upcoming title, "Grand Theft Auto 6," was released on a GTA forum in the early hours of the morning.
The gaming world lost its collective mind on September 18 when 3GB worth of footage from the development of "Grand Theft Auto 6" was leaked to the GTA Forums for the world to see. In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest stories in gaming history, the leak — which was later confirmed by Rockstar Games to be legit — gave fans of the "Grand Theft Auto" series an unauthorized first look at the various features that the game will contain, confirming Vice City as its setting and revealing that there will be at least two playable main characters. However, even after the bombshell leak revealed a plethora amount of pivotal information regarding a long hyped-up release, some fans didn't seem satisfied with what they saw.
Whether you're stealing a car or evading the police in a high-speed chase, "Grand Theft Auto" offers a variety of activities for players to enjoy in the criminal underworld. After years of waiting for information on the next game to drop, fans of the franchise are losing their minds over a massive leak that gives us a glimpse of what to expect from "Grand Theft Auto 6," confirming rumors of the first playable female protagonist in the series' history. Originating from a post on GTA forums, the leak includes more than 90 videos uploaded by a user named teapotuberhacker, who seemingly has a record of taking part in data leaks. Along with introducing mechanics that will allow more interaction with NPCs, the game will be making adjustments to its inventory system as well.
While the Xbox has gone through some stunning transformations since its creation, its naming conventions have not been as straightforward as its competitors. The PlayStation uses a simple numbering system that makes it obvious which machine is the latest iteration, while Nintendo has presented some descriptive and intuitive product names: DS is short for "Dual Screen" (per Nintendo) and the Switch got its name because it can "switch" between a handheld and home console (via Nintendo Everything).
"Overwatch 2" is getting closer to its free-to-play launch, which means new heroes and game modes for the first-person-shooter. On launch day, Oct. 4, there will be three new heroes: Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. The first two will be made available to everyone, but players who want to use the new support character Kiriko will have to unlock her. Blizzard has revealed that new characters will be unlocked via that season's battle pass, confirming fans' worst fears.
Developed by Reply Game Studios and published by Modus Games, "Soulstice" has been on gamers' wishlists for a bit now. Announced in June 2021, the action-adventure title follows two sisters named Briar and Lute who have had their souls fused together, becoming what is called a "Chimera." The pair wages war against beasts and demons in a "a coming-of-age dark fantasy story" with a hack-and-slash edge that offers players several different options when it comes to combat and traversal. But is it any good?
The last few days have been a whirlwind in the gaming industry, to say the very least. Over the weekend, an unidentified hacker calling themselves teapotuberhacker managed to snag and leak a massive amount of footage from Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto 6," which has been in development for a few years at this point. Around 3 gigs of information was simply dumped in a GTA Forums post by the hacker, who insinuated that he wanted to meet with Rockstar in regards to the hack. The internet was immediately set ablaze as fans lost their minds over the leaked "GTA 6" footage, which revealed a ton of small details: familiar locations, new combat mechanics, and even a brand new lead character named Lucia. What wasn't immediately revealed was what Rockstar planned to do about the leak, which some have called the largest in the long history of gaming.
"Minecraft" remains one of the greatest success stories in the gaming industry, growing from a small indie idea into an ultra-popular sandbox game that enthralled a whole generation. Though the game's reputation has certainly had its ups and downs due to the shady actions of its creator — as well as a few other controversies, like a bizarre R-rating in other territories — "Minecraft" remains a genre-defining industry behemoth that other games could learn a great deal from.
The leaks just keep coming. Soon after "GTA 6" was hit with its massive leak, a Reddit user by the name of iV1rus0 posted what looks to be over 40 minutes of "Diablo 4" footage spread across two videos. The footage in question, plastered with "Private Test Build" across the screen, is theorized to be from the friends and family alpha that began earlier this year.
When it released in September 2021, "Deathloop" received solid reviews for its unique gameplay built around using timeloops to replay the same day to learn enemy patterns and craft the perfect playthrough. While the game was on the shorter side and replaying the same day over and over risked growing repetitive, "Deathloop" incorporated one feature that was praised for keeping the game fresh over the long term.
"Grand Theft Auto 5" is quickly approaching its 10-year anniversary since hitting the gaming market in 2013. And while the game has been massively successful — both in terms of critical reception and the money it has generated — many fans of the Rockstar Games-developed "Grand Theft Auto" series have clamored for news regarding "Grand Theft Auto 6." Luckily for these fans (and unluckily for Rockstar), a bombshell leak emerged over the weekend that offers several inside looks at this new entry.
The video game world is buzzing following the leak of 90 videos showing clips from the upcoming "Grand Theft Auto 6". According to PC Gamer, the videos were leaked by a GTAForums user who goes by the screen name "teapotuberhacker," and the user claims that more videos from the game could be leaked soon. Forbes confirmed that the footage depicts male and female leads as well as confirmation of the game's setting. This latest information follows a leak from August 2022 where a GTAForums user named Tez2 claimed that players may get to explore entire new cities in the game, adding that this expansion may be related to "GTA Online."
There are certain trends that gamers have come to expect in the way Sony releases consoles: First it releases the base version, then it comes out with a more compact and refined "slim" version, and finally it releases a "Pro" version that has upgraded hardware a few years later. The PlayStation 5 launched back in November 2020, and even though they are still incredibly hard to find in stores, many fans have already begun to wonder if there is a slimmer version of the console on its way — especially since the PS5's massive size has been a controversial topic ever since its release.
Few could have predicted that only a few short hours after the monumental "GTA 6" leak had fans losing their minds, Blizzard's highly anticipated "Diablo 4" would succumb to a similar fate. A recent leak posted to Reddit showcases almost an hour of alleged "Diablo 4" gameplay footage. The footage offered fans a look at a "Diablo 4" Barbarian completing multiple quests, exploring a dungeon, and of course, tearing down foes. But that wasn't the only noteworthy thing shown off. The leak also showcased the "Diablo 4" in-game item shop.
