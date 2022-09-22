Read full article on original website
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 9 Chandler brings the thunder 31-21 over Saguaro in lightning-delayed game
Chandler scored 21 unanswered points in the second half before Saguaro added a late score, turning a 14-10 halftime deficit into a more dominant win than the scoreboard indicated. The Wolves earned some revenge from their Open Division loss to Saguaro last year. In the 2021 title tilt, the Sabercats...
MaxPreps
High school football: Last-second 24-20 Folsom win over De La Salle might mark changing of the guard
It's the first time in 43 years that De La Salle has lost to a team in back-to-back years as Folsom beat the Spartans 28-27 in last year's Northern California 1-AA Regional Bowl. On Friday, Folsom trailed 20-17 with less than two minutes to play and faced a fourth-and-goal from...
MaxPreps
High school football: Two senior girls in Oklahoma step up to help team avoid forfeit
Senior girls Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey answered the call Friday night to help a high school football team in Oklahoma avoid its second forfeit in three weeks. Wewoka ultimately fell to Mounds 47-14 but just getting on the field was a win for the short-handed Tigers. Due to illness...
Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer
HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Don Bosco Prep stuns No. 13 Bergen Catholic with dominant 31-7 win
In one of the best rivalries in high school football Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) dominated No. 13 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and rolled to a 31-7 win. After the Crusaders tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter after a 69-yard touchdown run from Kaj Sanders, the Ironmen scored the final 24 points. Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for two scores and the defense shut down Bergen's offense. Don Bosco Prep improved to 3-2 and snapped the Crusaders 17-game win streak.
MaxPreps
Non Varsity Opponent
The Non Varsity Opponent varsity football team lost Saturday's home non-conference game against UME Preparatory Academy (Dallas, TX) by a score of 8-6.
Raiders become NFL's lone winless team
Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
NFL・
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 9 Chandler beats Saguaro 31-21 in matchup of top-two teams in Arizona
The only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week featured No. 25 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) hosting No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Friday and the Panthers cruised to a 26-7 win. The Baltimore power improved to 4-0 and reeled off its 12th consecutive victory. The Panthers travel to Hawaii next week to face Kahuku on Sept. 30.
MaxPreps
High school football: No. 3 St. Frances Academy proves 'road warrior' status with 26-7 win over No. 25 Dutch Fork
The Panthers, who won't play at home until Oct. 7, already have wins in Illinois, Texas and Florida. After checking South Carolina off the itinerary, St. Frances closes out its sojourn with a trip to Hawaii to face island power Kahuku on Sept. 30. But before jetting across the Pacific...
