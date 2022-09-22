In one of the best rivalries in high school football Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) dominated No. 13 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and rolled to a 31-7 win. After the Crusaders tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter after a 69-yard touchdown run from Kaj Sanders, the Ironmen scored the final 24 points. Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for two scores and the defense shut down Bergen's offense. Don Bosco Prep improved to 3-2 and snapped the Crusaders 17-game win streak.

ORADELL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO