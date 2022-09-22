ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer

HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
HUBBARD, IA
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Don Bosco Prep stuns No. 13 Bergen Catholic with dominant 31-7 win

In one of the best rivalries in high school football Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.) dominated No. 13 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and rolled to a 31-7 win. After the Crusaders tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter after a 69-yard touchdown run from Kaj Sanders, the Ironmen scored the final 24 points. Senior quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for two scores and the defense shut down Bergen's offense. Don Bosco Prep improved to 3-2 and snapped the Crusaders 17-game win streak.
Non Varsity Opponent

The Non Varsity Opponent varsity football team lost Saturday's home non-conference game against UME Preparatory Academy (Dallas, TX) by a score of 8-6.
Raiders become NFL's lone winless team

Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
